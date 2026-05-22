The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has come under fire yet again for bizarre selection calls. Despite emphasising the importance of playing domestic red-ball cricket, the selectors ignored the Ranji Trophy's top wicket-taker, Auqib Nabi, when the squad for the one-off Afghanistan Test was announced. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar lambasted Agarkar, asking the BCCI to do away with the Ranji Trophy if performances in India's premier domestic red-ball event are not even considered.

Auqib finished the last Ranji Trophy campaign with a whopping 60 wickets, playing an instrumental role in Jammu & Kashmir's triumph. Yet, the selection committee decided to ignore the pacer, picking the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, and Harsh Dubey in the bowling unit.

"The selectors' decision to ignore him is absolutely absurd and baffling. What kind of selection is this? It is just not acceptable. It is an injustice," Vengsarkar told the Times of India on Thursday. "Can you imagine Nabi's plight right now? He took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. He has worked hard for it and deserves a place ahead of everybody else."

"If domestic cricket performances are not a criterion, then the BCCI should scrap domestic cricket," a fuming Vengsarkar added.

Nabi's case has been an intriguing one. Despite consistent performances in red-ball cricket, he does not seem to have impressed the selectors. He had also claimed 44 wickets at an average of 13.27 in the previous Ranji season.

"You pick a bowler for his ability to get wickets. He may bowl at 130 kmph, but the important thing is his wicket-taking ability. This kid has shown tremendous consistency in getting wickets," Vengsarkar stressed.

"This was the ideal time to groom him. When a player is in form, you give him the opportunity then and there. You don't wait until he loses confidence, fitness, or hunger," he said.

Vengsarkar is not the only one to be baffled by Nabi's snub; former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also questioned the decision. He posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Do not discourage Ranji Trophy performances!"

The newspaper also spoke to a source close to the developments, who explained why Gurnoor Brar was picked over Nabi in the squad.

"There is a highest run-getter and wicket-taker every Ranji season. Should selectors simply be replaced by statistical analysts then?" the source said. "Gurnoor has done well for India A and also picked up 11 wickets in eight Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Punjab against Mumbai."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Agarkar explained that while Nabi's performances were considered, the selectors preferred to pick Gurnoor instead.

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