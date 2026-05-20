Is Mohammed Shami's time in Indian colours over? The star fast bowler last played an international match in March 2025. Post the 2023 World Cup, where he ended as India's highest wicket-taker, Shami has not got consistent opportunities. Injuries played their part, as did team combination. Shami was not picked for the India vs Afghanistan series in June. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that speedster Mohammed Shami was not part of the selection discussion for the Test and ODI squads against Afghanistan as his current physical condition is not considered suitable for longer formats.

He added that, as per the information available to the selectors, Shami is presently being managed with T20 cricket in mind despite his participation in domestic cricket this season, and therefore was not in contention for selection.

"Yeah, I mean no, because as far as we've been told, at this point his body is allowing him to... I know he's played the domestic season and all that this year, but from the information that I've got is that at this point, you know, T20 cricket is what he's sort of ready for, yeah? I mean, so no, there was no discussion regarding his name," Agarkar told the reporters.

He last played for India in March 2025 in an ODI match. Currently, Mohammed Shami is featuring in the Indian Premier League 2026, where he has taken 10 wickets in 12 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 8.81.

Former India star Wasim Jaffer said that the logic behind not picking Shami was 'rubbish'.

"Yeh to bakwaas hai (It's rubbish). A player who has performed the whole season, taken over 40 wickets - what more can he do? We are talking about Mohammed Shami, not just any player. A player who has won us so many matches. He took us to the 2023 World Cup final. It's disrespectful to Mohammed Shami. You tell him to play domestic cricket, prove fitness. You see, this guy comes back after performing, and you say he's only fit for T20. It's just an excuse to not select him. Be clear if you don't consider him - say, 'We have overlooked him.' That would be a fair statement. He is coming after guiding Bengal single-handedly to the Ranji Trophy semi-final, the way he spearheaded the bowling," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

Jaffer went on to compare Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. "For example, what if Bumrah gets injured and then comes back? Would you treat him the same way? Mohammed Shami is in the same bracket. Go and ask any international batter, and they would rank him on top. It's disrespectful for the service he has provided to India," he said

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