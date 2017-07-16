 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj Revels In India's Stunning Win Over New Zealand, Dubs It 'Perfect Response'

Updated: 16 July 2017 10:44 IST

Women's team captain Mithali Raj's reaction came after India outclassed New Zealand to seal a berth in the last-four of the tournament.

Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj Revels In India's Stunning Win Over New Zealand, Dubs It 'Perfect Response'
Mithali Raj termed India's resounding win over New Zealand as 'perfect response' after two losses. © Mithali Raj/Twitter

A sixth century in ODIs for Mithali Raj and a maiden five-for by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was enough to steamroll New Zealand on Saturday and book India's semi-final date with Australia. After beginning the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on a high, Mithali Raj and Co. lost to South Africa and Australia and had to win Saturday's match at Derby to be able to qualify for the last-four stage of the tournament. An impressive show by captain Mithali (109) and Rajeshwari (5/15) ensured India got what they wanted. And just after the win, captain Mithali termed the victory as "perfect response".

The Indian skipper took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said: "Perfect response from the team after 2 losses to win against New Zealand and seal the semis spot against the Aussies,".

Put into bat, India recovered from an early wobble to score a challenging 265/7 in their final league match, riding on a 132-run stand between Mithali (109) and Harmanpreet Kaur (60) and a quickfire 70 by Veda Krishnamurthy.

India then produced a superb bowling display to dismiss the Kiwis for 79 in just 25.3 overs.

Left-arm spinner Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers with her five-wicket haul, while Deepti Sharma (2/26) scalped two as Jhulan Goswami (1/14), Shikha Pandey (1/12) and Poonam Yadav (1/12) picked one each, respectively.

Chasing 266 for a win, New Zealand lost two early wickets with both openers Suzie Bates (1) and Rachel Priest (5) back in the hut in 3 overs.

India will face Australia in the semi-final on July 20 at the County Ground in Derby. India had lost to Australia by 8 wickets in the group match of the ongoing tournament.

Topics : India Women Mithali Raj New Zealand Women Australia Women Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Veda Krishnamurthy ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mithali Raj terms India's victory as 'perfect response'
  • India beat New Zealand by 186 runs on Saturday
  • India will play Australia in the semi-finals on July 20
Related Articles
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: From Virender Sehwag To Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Pour In For Indian Team
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: From Virender Sehwag To Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Pour In For Indian Team
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj Ton, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's 5-Wicket Haul Take India To Semi-Finals
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj Ton, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's 5-Wicket Haul Take India To Semi-Finals
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj Hits Fine Century vs New Zealand
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj Hits Fine Century vs New Zealand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.