ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj Hits Fine Century vs New Zealand

There seems to be no stopping India captain Mithali Raj. On Saturday against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match at Derby, Mithali smashed her sixth ODI century. She also brought up her 50th half-century, the first woman to register the 50th score in the fifties in women's ODI history. She had created history to become the leading run-scorer in women's One Day International cricket during the last match against Australia. Mithali had gone past Englishwoman Charlotte Edwards' record of 5992 runs and also became the first woman cricketer to touch the 6000-run mark.

There are too many records against her name. Earlier she achieved the feat of scoring seven consecutive fifties in ODIs after she played a terrific knock against England in the World Cup. Before her 50th half-ton on Saturday, she had notched the maximum number of ODI half-centuries (49) by any woman cricketer.

The 34-year-old, who made her debut at the age of 16, has often been called the Sachin Tendulkar of Indian women's cricket. However, being compared to male cricketers is not something the Indian skipper is overly fond of. She had even shut down a reporter for asking her before the tournament who her favourite male cricketer was.

During the Women's World Cup, her activity of reading before going out to bat has also caught the attention of fans. She says that reading helps her focus which fans on social media found very interesting.