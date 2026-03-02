India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson's journey up to the match-winning 97 against West Indies has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Despite being India's first-choice T20I opener for more than a year, Samson found himself out of India's playing XI at the start of the tournament after Ishan Kishan's impressive form. However, now Samson has grabbed his second chance with both hands. Following his incredible knock against West Indies, a pep talk given to him by former India captain Rohit Sharma went viral on social media.

Rohit had been present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of India's opening game of the tournament against the United States of America (USA). However, Samson did not feature in India's playing XI.

This was when Rohit walked up to Samson to offer him support.

"Kaisa hai? Dukhi mat ho bhai. It is a long tournament, kabhi bhi mauka aa sakta hai ("How are you? Don't be disheartened. It is a long tournament. The opportunity can come at any moment)," Rohit had said to Samson, as revealed in a video posted by the official Instagram account of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Rohit's words have turned out to be true. Samson was able to make a return to the team following India's defeat to South Africa. While he played a fiery cameo in India's win over Zimbabwe, he then smashed an innings against the West Indies that will go down in Indian cricket folklore.

Samson also paid tribute to Rohit and Virat Kohli after the match.

"Playing IPL for around 10 to 12 years and being with the Indian team for the last 10 years... I have not always been playing, but I was looking from the dugout, learning from greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It was very important to observe, learn, and see what they were doing," Samson said after master-minding India's highest-successful run chase in T20 World Cup history.