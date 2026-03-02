While India is celebrating the side's entry into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, the Pakistan cricket team is still recuperating from its Super 8 exit. It lost to India in the group stage before losing to England in the Super 8. While its Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out, Pakistan could not beat Sri Lanka by the required margin and subsequently exited the tournament. Amidst this, a report in news agency PTI claimed that Pakistan were going to sack skipper Salman Ali Agha. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are being seen as likely successors, suggested reports. However, former captain Shahid Afridi delivered a scathing assessment of all-rounder Shadab Khan amid speculation over a possible captaincy change.

"Looking at his performance, I wouldn't even keep him in the team, let alone give him the captaincy," the Pakistan great said in an interview with Samaa TV.

Shadab's numbers from the tournament - 118 runs and five wickets in seven matches - have come under scrutiny, and Afridi questioned the continued backing the all-rounder has received.

"If Mike Hesson stays on as the coach - he was also there at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League - Mike Hesson became Pakistan's coach after his stint in the PSL. From there, his association with Shadab started," Afridi said.

"The head coach is giving Shadab chance after chance. That's why I said Shadab can become the next Pakistan captain. But looking at his recent performance, he doesn't even deserve a place in the playing XI."

Pakistan's campaign ended despite a late push in their final Super 8 fixture against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at Pallekele. After posting 221 for 8, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 148 or fewer to stay in contention. Sri Lanka finished on 207 for 6, handing Pakistan a narrow five-run defeat and confirming their exit.

Leadership instability has compounded the team's struggles. When Agha was appointed captain last year, he became Pakistan's fourth T20I skipper in 12 months. In his maiden World Cup as a leader, he managed just 60 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.00.

Afridi believes a more attacking approach is needed moving forward and has thrown his weight behind opener Fakhar Zaman. "Looking at the current situation, I would go with Fakhar Zaman. I want an aggressive captain. Right now, only one player fits the bill, and that is Fakhar," he said