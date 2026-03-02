England cricketer Jonny Bairstow has spoken of his fear for his family's safety after being stranded in Dubai amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East. Commercial flights leaving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been suspended after Iran launched missile and drone strikes, preventing thousands of travellers from departing. The attacks are said to be retaliation for joint Israeli and US operations in Tehran that resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday. Bairstow, 36, travelled to Dubai for a family holiday and clarified on social media that he is not part of the England Lions squad, contrary to some assumptions. The wicketkeeper-batter shared the anxiety of trying to keep his loved ones safe while looking for a way to return to the UK.

"For those writing that I'm with the England Lions team... I am not. I am with my young family in Dubai... sure the England Lions security staff will be doing all they can to get them out of Abu Dhabi, but I am trying to keep my family safe and get us out of here!!" he wrote on X on Monday.

The previous day, Bairstow publicly appealed to the airline Emirates after his scheduled flight was cancelled. "We haven't had any communication post-flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication, but nothing. Could someone please be in contact?" he posted.

He also rebuked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer directly in response to the government's statement about the ongoing crisis, writing, "Can you get us home???"

On Saturday, Britain's Foreign Office revised its travel guidance for the UAE due to worsening security conditions. The advisory now states: "Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in the UAE should immediately shelter in place. Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel, and follow instructions from the local authorities."

Regional instability has also affected England's cricket schedule. The England Lions cancelled their 50-over match against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. England Women postponed their departure for a training camp in the Emirates, and the England men's team is monitoring the situation closely before returning from the T20 World Cup in India, which was supposed to go through Dubai.

In a statement released on Saturday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said, "The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the Government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice.

"Tomorrow's second 50-over game between England Men's Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week."