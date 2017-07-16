 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Yuvraj Singh Calls India's Performance 'Inspirational'

Updated: 16 July 2017 15:06 IST

Riding on a brilliant century from captain Mithali Raj (109) and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad's five-wicket haul, Indian women entered the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Yuvraj Singh Calls India's Performance 'Inspirational'
India will now face Australia in the semi-final clash of the mega tournament on July 20. © BCCI Women

Riding on a brilliant century from captain Mithali Raj (109) and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad's five-wicket haul, Indian women's cricket team put on a scintillating show on Saturday, steamrolling New Zealand by 186 runs to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Accolades poured in from all quarters for Mithali Raj and Co. after they thrashed New Zealand in the do-or-die final group match. But, there was one congratulatory message that won billion of hearts. India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to wish the Indian women's team on its victory, saying "Really well done @M_Raj03 and @BCCIWomen for entering the semi finals of #WWC17. Inspirational performances!".

India will now face Australia in the semi-final clash of the mega tournament on July 20 at the County Ground in Derby.

Chasing a challenging score of 266, New Zealand crumbled under pressure and failed to offer any kind of resistance as Rajeshwari, playing her first match of the tournament, spun a web to skittle them out for a meagre 79.

Rajeshwari was well assisted by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/26) while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav took one wicket apiece.

Batting first, the foundation was well laid by skipper Mithali (109 off 123 balls, 11x4) who helped resurrect India's innings with two century stands -- first a 132-run third wicket partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur (60 off 90) and then joined forces with Veda Krishnamurthy (70 off 45) to add 108 runs for the fifth wicket.

Topics : West Indies Women India Women New Zealand Women Yuvraj Singh Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Veda Krishnamurthy ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rajeshwari Gayakwad took 5 wickets
  • Veda Krishnamurthy scored 70 runs
  • Mithali Raj scored 109 runs
Related Articles
NatWest Series Final, July 13, 2002: The Day When Sourav Ganguly Lost His Shirt And India Won The Title
NatWest Series Final, July 13, 2002: The Day When Sourav Ganguly Lost His Shirt And India Won The Title
When And Where To Watch India Vs West Indies T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch India Vs West Indies T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs West Indies, T20I Preview: Virat Kohli May Open As Visitors Start Favourites Despite Chris Gayle Factor
India vs West Indies, T20I Preview: Virat Kohli May Open As Visitors Start Favourites Despite Chris Gayle Factor
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.