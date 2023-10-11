India vs Afghanistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter one outside off, keeping a shade low, Virat Kohli rocks back and swats it down to long on for a single.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, Shreyas Iyer shows the full face of the bat and knocks it down to long off for another single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Shreyas Iyer stays back and chops it in front of point.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full on off, driven using the bottom hand down to long on for one more.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and this is forced down to long off for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On a length around middle, Virat Kohli stands tall and punches it back to the bowler who gets a bit of hand on it but the ball sneaks through and the batters pick up a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and this is pushed away to mid on.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller and just angling down leg, called a wide.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Nagging length around the fifth stump line, nudged down with soft hands toward backward point for a single.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Another sloppy bit of work in the field and they get an additional run. Flatter one, Virat Kohli gets an under edge down to short third and gets across for one. The throw is a bit wayward and they get back for the second run.
28.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Freebies! Drags it well down the leg side and even the keeper cannot reach it. The ball runs away to the vacant fine leg fence for five wides.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Full again outside off, eased away through the cover region for one more by Shreyas Iyer.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length outside off and sliding on, Shreyas Iyer hits it to cover-point.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Full and quick, well outside off, driven classily down to wide long off for a single by Virat Kohli.
27.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated up on the pads, Shreyas Iyer flicks it away behind square leg and races back for two.
27.5 overs (1 Run) A tad short and wide, slapped away to deep cover for a single.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter around off, punched away toward extra cover.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just eased away to the fence. Slightly dragged down on leg stump, Virat Kohli gets back and across in his crease and pushes it firmly in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer gets a big stride out and squeezes it past point for a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up full and outside off, Virat Kohli strides out and punches it away in front of sweeper cover for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, angling in and attacking the pads, Shreyas Iyer flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Banged in well short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer doesn't move his feet and looks to muscle it away but gets a bit under edge onto the deck.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off, Virat Kohli plays this one under his eyes and just guides it down to third man for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Around the hips, flicked away on the bounce to short fine leg.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up wider of the off stump, Virat Kohli looks to hammer it through covers but mistimes it off the inner half back to the bowler.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure timing on that occasion! Good length around middle, Virat Kohli keeps his balance and plays a brilliant on drive in between mid on and mid-wicket to find the fence.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Flights it up a bit and bowls it around off, Virat Kohli leans on and pushes it down to long on for a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked away down to deep backward square leg for a single by Shreyas Iyer.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to the middle.
25.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rashid Khan is elated but Rohit Sharma has done his job here. Rashid bowls this one from the back of the hand and pushes it through quicker and fuller on off. Sharma gets down on one knee looking for the sweep but ends up playing all around it. The ball turns in and hits the stumps as Sharma walks back after a sensational ton, breaking a few notable records along the way as well.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Virat Kohli looks to slog but miscues it back past the bowler for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, edged down toward short third man for a quick single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Brilliant effort in the deep and saves three runs. Short around off, Virat Kohli absolutely powers it off the back foot in front of point and the ball seems to be going to the fence but Najibullah Zadran sprints to his right and in one fluid motion puts in the dives and throws the ball to keep it down to a single.
