24.6 overs (0 Run) hard length around the top of off and angling in, Rohit Sharma forces it back to the bowler.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and at the body, Virat Kohli tucks it away off the back foot past square leg for a single.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Banged in a bit around off, Virat Kohli looks to step out and pull but mistimes it completely back on the deck.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off stump, a high-elbow straight drive but finds the man at mid off to perfection.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely wristwork from Virat Kohli. Slower one, bowled a bit shorter over middle, Kohli waits back, rolls his wrists over the ball and gets it wide of fine leg for a boundary. The 200 now comes up for India.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Virat Kohli steps out and hits it on the up to mid off.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery around off, Virat Kohli hangs back and just opens the face of the blade late guiding it down to third man for a run.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps, Virat Kohli stays on the front foot and pushes it to mid on.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Another change up as Naveen bowls this one slower and floats it full on middle. Rohit Sharma simply eases it down to long on and turns the strike over.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off and angling in a long way. Virat Kohli looks to push at it but gets it off the inner half down to deep backward square leg and picks up a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Takes some pace off the delivery and bowls it on a hard length outside off. Virat Kohli taps it away in front of point.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, angling it into middle and leg, Virat Kohli flicks it straight to short mid-wicket.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and Virat Kohli punches it off the back foot down to long on for one more.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Full and quick outside off, Rohit Sharma attempts the cheeky reverse paddle but misses and the ball goes off the keeper's pads toward short fine leg. They pick up a bye.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Bowled fuller around off and a bit quicker as well, Rohit Sharma gets on the front foot and defends it out.
Halt! As the ball is being retrieved, a couple of Afghanistan players get around Rashid Khan to discuss his plans. We are all good to go now.
22.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortlessly done and Rohit Sharma is taking Rashid Khan to the cleaners. Flights it up this time and drifts it onto middle, Sharma just leans on, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it away over the mid-wicket fence fo a biggie. 14 already off the first 3 balls.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done and Rohit Sharma is unstoppable at the moment. Short around middle, Sharma has enough time to rock back and pull it away over mid-wicket for another boundary.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fast hands from Rohit Sharma. Pushed through around off and sliding on, Sharma goes through with the shot square of the wicket and gets it past point for a boundary.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to finish the over! Keeps it nice and full and bowls it on middle, Virat Kohli punches it firmly to mid on.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, angled in from outside the off stump, Virat Kohli stays back and plays it down with soft hands.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Fuller and angling into the off pole, Virat Kohli plays it away to extra cover.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over middle, wristed away to deep square leg for a single.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Still finding the fence with regularity here. Sees the batter coming forward and takes pace off. Rohit Sharma shimmies to the leg side and lifts it inside-out over extra cover for a boundary.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and angling in from outside off, Rohit Sharma firms it back to the bowler.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Rohit Sharma looks to step out and go big but adjusts well and chips it through mid on for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to attack the pads but spills it down the leg side for a wide.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent work in the deep! A touch shorter on middle, Virat Kohli rocks back and short-arm jabs it away well wide of long on but Rahmat Shah runs across to his right and keeps it down to a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and a bit fuller on off, tapped away in front of point for a quick single by Rohit Sharma.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through on middle and leg, Virat Kohli uses the depth of the crease and works it away through mid-wicket for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it flatter and around off, Virat Kohli presses back and punches it away to extra cover.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In full flow! Tossed up outside off, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and hammers it away in front of cover for a boundary.
