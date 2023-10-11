India vs Afghanistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who comes in next?
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan.
18.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, a bit full, Ishan Kishan clips it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls the googly, on off, Ishan Kishan taps it in front of cover. The two batters hesitate a bit and they decide not to cross.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, wide outside off, Ishan Kishan cuts it to deep point and rotates the strike.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Turning into the pads, clipped away through mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and slower, on off, Ishan Kishan steers it from the crease to short third man for a run.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered down the ground! An arm ball by Nabi, in the slot, Ishan Kishan does not miss out as he stays still and thumps it flat and over long on for a maximum.
17.2 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma! Fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cups. This has been an effortless knock by the Indian skipper. This is bowled short and on the pads, Rohit Sharma calmly works it through square leg to reach his hundred with a single. Removes his helmet and soaks in the applause from the crowd and his teammates.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moves to 99 does Rohit Sharma! Curving away, full and outside off, Rohit Sharma gets on the front foot and slices it away. Gets it wide of backward point for a boundary.
Drinks break! With just 17 overs gone and half the runs already chased, skipper Rohit Sharma has put India in the pole position to get an easy victory here. They haven't lost a single wicket and would like to wrap this one up without any fuss. Afghanistan have been erratic with the ball and maybe, they held back Rashid Khan for a bit too long. They need wickets in a heap to make some sort of inroads and make a match out of it.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped short this time, on middle, Rohit Sharma steps out and plays it through mid on to keep the strike. Moves to 95 with this single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Turning in, full and on off, Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and knocks it down to long on for a run.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled short again, outside off, Ishan Kishan tries to force it through the off side. Chips it over extra cover for a couple of runs.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for caught behind but turned down! Googly this time, short and turning away, on off, Ishan Kishan goes on the back foot to defend. The ball spins past his outside edge as Rahmanullah Gurbaz goes up in appeal. However, the Afghans are not convinced enough to go for a review.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed through, short and on middle, the ball keeps low but Rohit Sharma still manages to clip it through square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, jammed back to the bowler.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it with a round arm, a bit short, on off, Ishan Kishan tries to push it on the off side. The ball comes in and catches the inside edge of the bat and rolls to short fine leg.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter advance and fires it in, full and on off, smothered on the off side by Ishan Kishan.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Coming in with the arm, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan prods forward and pats it back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Mohammad Nabi errs in length and drops it fractionally short, Ishan Kishan rocks on the back foot in a flash and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker this time, sliding on the pads, Rohit Sharma helps it wide of short fine leg for a run.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Serves it short, on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
