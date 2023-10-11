India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Quicker again, full and on off, Rohit Sharma keeps his bat out in front to defend. Gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce to first slip.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Shortens his length but strays on the pads, Rohit Sharma tucks it off his hips through backward square leg. A bit of confusion between the short fine leg and deep backward square leg fielder, allows the batters to run two.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full yet again, on off, Ishan Kishan drives with a straight bat to long off for a run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, full and on off and middle, Ishan Kishan plants his foot forward and defends with a straight bat.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a leg break, short and turning away, around off, Rohit Sharma plays it with the turn to deep cover for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short and slower, into the pads, Rohit Sharma eases it in front of deep mid-wicket for another single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, fuller as well, Rohit Sharma lunges forward and blocks it out on the leg side.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowls it at the stumps, but a bit too full, Rohit Sharma picks the length early and lofts it towards wide long off for four more runs.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Fuller in length but down leg this time, Rohit Sharma allows the ball to come to him and tickles it past the right of the diving short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Turning into the pads, short again, nudged in front of square by Ishan Kishan for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan is getting into the groove now! This is bowled from the back of the hand, short and on middle, Ishan Kishan goes on the back foot and pulls it hard and wide of mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length pulled back by Nabi, on middle, Ishan Kishan steps out and strokes it to long on to retain the strike.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot! Mohammad Nabi floats it up again, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan gets down in a flash and reaches out in front. Slog sweeps it between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a maximum.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up Nabi, full and at the stumps, Ishan Kishan is happy to defend this one safely.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short, around off, blocked out with a straight bat.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Much straighter now, short, on middle, Ishan Kishan pushes it from the crease but straight to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes wide of the crease but bowls it a bit too short, on leg, Ishan Kishan crouches and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fired in, short and sliding on, on off, Rohit Sharma hangs back and tries to push it on the off side. Does not move his feet and gets an inside edge onto the front pad.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short once more, on middle, Ishan Kishan bunts it off the back foot to long on for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it short now, at the hips, Rohit Sharma nudges it along the ground to deep square leg for another single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Gives it air and goes slightly fuller, outside off, Rohit Sharma extends his arms and pats it towards cover.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short and slanting in, on middle, Ishan Kishan camps back and knocks it down to long on for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loops it up, near the tramline on off, Rohit Sharma reaches out and drives it sweetly to deep point for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled full, on middle, Ishan Kishan gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it towards mid-wicket.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps it shorter in length, at the hips, Rohit Sharma flicks it in front of square for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, short and on off, Ishan Kishan guides it through covers for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Darted in again, on off, Ishan Kishan punches it off the back foot but straight to cover.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, short and on middle, Ishan Kishan plays it close to his body back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from 'round the wicket and bowls with a round arm, full and on off, Ishan Kishan lunges forward and defends it to cover.
