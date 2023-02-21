Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian cricket team captain, is currently enjoying a good time as her side is in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. She has now become the first player to feature in 150 T20Is. And she would hope that her team makes it to the final too. Ahead of the semi-final, former India star allrounder Yuvraj Singh made an unique gesture for Harmanpreet. He shared a video on social media where it shows that when the term 'Indian Cricket Team Captain' is searched on Google, it does not show Harmanpreet Kaur. The search result only displays the names of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as captains of the Indian cricket team.

"If we've created this problem, we also have the power to fix it. Let's do it for women's cricket! Use this hashtag: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur on #Twitter #Quora #LinkedIn and #Reddit to spread the word and make a difference!" he tweeted.

If we've created this problem,

we also have the power to fix it.



Let's do it for women's cricket!



Use this hashtag: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur



on #Twitter #Quora #LinkedIn and #Reddit



to spread the word and make a difference! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JMn5Cw7Cel — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 21, 2023

Even, Suresh Raina shared the same video.

Join the movement. post the video on Twitter, LinkedIn, Linkedin or Reddit with#IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/HxCeyAIuD6 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 21, 2023

Sponsored by Vuukle

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet has conceded that India's inability to rotate strike is a "worrying" sign, adding that the team has been discussing how to address its long-standing dot-ball issue ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals. India qualified for the semifinals of the marquee event after a five-run win over Ireland via the Duckworth-Lewis method on Monday.

However, rotation of strike remains a huge issue for the Indian team. The 'Women in Blue' struggled with strike rotation in the series against Australia in December and even in the Tri-series that ended earlier this month. The problem has persisted as India consumed 51 and 41 dot balls in the Group 2 games against England and Ireland respectively.

"Dot balls are something which (are) already worrying us," Kaur said at the post-match press conference.

"In the next game, we would love to see some improvement in that area also. Against England, we played too many dot balls. Things like that we have already been discussing in team meetings.

"But sometimes, when the other team is bowling too well, at the end of the day, these wickets are something when you score 150, that's a par score for you." Against Ireland, the Indian batters struggled to get the runs flowing. India were going at less than seven runs per over before Smriti Mandhana, who was dropped as many as four times, found her groove in the latter half of the innings."

With PTI inputs.

Featured Video Of The Day

BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Resigns, Say Sources Amid Sting Operation Row