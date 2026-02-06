U19 World Cup Free Live Streaming, India vs England Live Telecast: India take on England in the final match of U19 World Cup 2026 on Friday in Harare. After winning all their matches in the Group Stage, Super Six, and the semi-final, Ayush Mhatre and Co are now aiming for another dominating win. This win will propel them to their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title. On the other hand, England have been equally dominating force in the tournament as they are also yet to lose a match. Thomas Rew and Co defeated Australia in the semi-final match. Moreover, England will be eyeing 2022 final revenge loss against India. (India vs England U19 World Cup Final Live Updates)

U19 World Cup Free Live Streaming, India vs England Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch for FREE:

When will the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match take place?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will take place on Friday, February 06.

Where will the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match be held?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match start?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match for Free?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be televised for free on DD Sports channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)