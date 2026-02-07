Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showed the world why he is a special phenomenon on Friday night. The 14-year-old slammed 175 off 80 balls to guide India to 411/9 in 50 overs. Despite a late fightback, England were bowled out for 311. Suryavanshi earned both the Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final awards for his exploits. At 14 years and 317 days, he is still almost two months short of his 15th birthday. As the U-19 World Cup is played every two years, Suryavanshi is technically eligible to play in the next two editions - 2028 and 2030. However, he will not feature in those tournaments.

Here's why:

In 2026, the BCCI working committee decided that players who enter the U-19 system can participate in a maximum of two seasons of Under-19 cricket. This essentially means players who have represented India in one Under-19 World Cup cannot compete in another edition, even if they meet the age criteria. No official reason was given, but several experts have pointed to observations made by former India coach Rahul Dravid.

Before becoming India coach, Dravid was the head of the National Cricket Academy and also travelled to several U-19 World Cups as coach. He had strongly opposed age-fudging in junior cricket. "I think of this overage business as dangerous and even toxic and to me, gives rise to a question: If a child sees his parents and coaches cheating and creating a fake birth certificate, will he not be encouraged to become a cheat? He is being taught to lie by his own elders," Dravid had said. "At 14, it may be in the matter of the age criteria; at 25 it may be fixing and corruption. How are the two different in any way? In both cases, is it not blatant cheating?"

Earlier, there have been instances of several Indian players competing in multiple U-19 World Cups.

Three members of India's 2016 U-19 World Cup squad - Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Ricky Bhui - also played in the 2014 edition. Before them, Ravindra Jadeja (2006 and 2008) and Vijay Zol (2012 and 2014) also represented India in two editions of the U-19 World Cup.