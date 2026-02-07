The dust has barely settled at the Harare Sports Club, but the echoes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's whirlwind performance in the final of the Under-19 World Cup against England are still echoing across the cricketing spectrum. His 175 off 80 balls wasn't just an innings but a hostile takeover of the record books. With 15 sixes and a strike rate that made a mockery of a "summit clash," the 14-year-old from Bihar has left fans asking one urgent question: If he's good enough to destroy England's best youngsters and smash IPL centuries, why isn't he in the senior Indian squad? The answer is a rule set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The primary hurdle in Suryavanshi's pursuit of a senior India cap is the ICC Minimum Age Policy. Introduced in 2020 to safeguard the physical and mental health of young athletes, the rule states that a player must be at least 15 years old to play international cricket.

Vaibhav was born on 27 March 2011. As of his historic World Cup win in February 2026, he is still technically 14.

No matter how many 36-ball centuries the southpaw scores for Bihar or how many IPL bowlers he terrorises for Rajasthan Royals, the senior national selectors' hands are tied until 27 March 2026.

While he is too young for the senior team, ironically, his stint with India's U19 team is also over. The BCCI enforces a strict "One-Tournament" rule for the U19 World Cup. This policy aims to prevent age-group "specialists" and ensure a constant conveyor belt of new talent.

Having already dominated the 2026 edition as the Player of the Tournament, Vaibhav cannot return for the 2028 or 2030 marquee events, even though he would still be under 19 for both editions.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Phenom

To understand the hype around the opening batter, one only needs to look at the number of records he has shattered over the last 12 months:

U19 World Cup Final High: Smashed 175 off 80 balls against England, the highest individual score in a U19 World Cup final.

World Cup Sixes Record: Set a new tournament record with 30 sixes in the 2026 edition, surpassing Dewald Brevis' previous mark.

Global List-A Record: Became the youngest player in world history to score a List-A century at 14 years and 272 days.

Fastest 150 in History: Broke AB de Villiers' world record by reaching 150 in just 59 balls during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

IPL Century Milestone: Became the youngest ever IPL centurion (14y, 32d) with a 35-ball ton for Rajasthan Royals.

India A Pioneer: Became the first player to score a T20 century for India A, smashing a 32-ball hundred against the UAE.

Youth ODI Speed: Broke the record for the fastest Youth ODI century with a 52-ball hundred against England U19.

Youth Test Record: Hit the fastest Youth Test century by an Indian (58 balls), the second-fastest in world history.

Domestic T20 Record: Became the youngest centurion in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history with an unbeaten 108.

Boundary Landmark: Became the first batter in history to hit 100 career sixes in Youth ODIs.

The "Suryavanshi Storm" is currently contained within the boundaries of domestic and franchise cricket. However, the countdown is on. With India set for a heavy schedule in late 2026, the moment his age ticks over to 15, expect a blue jersey with his name on it to be printed almost instantly.