India's Under-19 World Cup triumph found its most emotional expression not just on the cricket field, but at the arrival terminal of Mumbai airport on Sunday, where the newly crowned world champions were welcomed with chants, tears, and tradition. As the team walked out with smiles still carrying the weight of global glory, the terminal transformed into a celebration arena. Tricolours fluttered in the air, fans chanted "India, India", and camera flashes lit up faces that had already become symbols of the nation's cricketing future. The young Indian side sealed the title in Harare, Zimbabwe, with a commanding win over England in the final, completing a memorable World Cup campaign.

Amid bouquets, hugs and congratulatory handshakes at the airport from family members and friends, one moment stood out for its quiet power. India captain Ayush Mhatre was received by his parents with a traditional aarti, a deeply Indian welcome that blended faith, gratitude and pride. The ritual, performed by his parents Yogesh and Jagriti Mhatre, was a reminder that behind every international triumph lies a long, personal journey.

"This is a proud moment for us. We are very happy," Ayush's parents said, visibly overwhelmed. "He has been working hard since childhood. He always wanted to play for India. Today he has fulfilled not just our wishes as a family, but the dream he carried from a very young age."

They added that the celebrations were only just beginning. "The entire family is here. We are speechless and just soaking in this victory. Our whole family, friends and neighbourhood are waiting to celebrate with him at home."

Ayush's journey was also acknowledged by his childhood coach Prashant Shetty, who has watched the captain grow from a young aspirant into a world champion. "I have seen him since he was nine years old. He was always very dedicated to playing cricket and has prepared extremely well," Shetty said. "Now he should focus on the IPL and aim to play for Team India." Praising the squad as a whole, he added, "This team not only displayed individual talent but also won as a united group. These are future stars."

While emotions ran high, the players too took a moment to reflect on what it took to lift the World Cup. Wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Singh Pangalia credited months of relentless preparation for the success.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, he said, "We worked really hard, especially for the last eight to nine months. We are really happy," he said, before pointing to a turning point in the final. "Vaibhav's innings changed the game for us."

Another member of the victorious squad, Henil Patel, spoke with clarity about the team's collective mindset. "The mindset of the team was clear, to win the World Cup for the nation," he said. "My aim now is to play for the senior Indian team."

The scenes outside the terminal matched the emotions inside. Fans gathered in large numbers, waving Indian flags, chanting slogans, and trying to catch a glimpse of the young champions who had just added another chapter to India's storied Under-19 legacy. Security personnel struggled to manage the crowd as supporters surged forward, phones held high, desperate to capture a moment they would remember for years.

For captain Ayush Mhatre, the contrast was striking-from leading a team under pressure on the world stage to standing quietly as a son, receiving blessings from his parents. Focused and composed even in celebration, he embodied the maturity that defined India's campaign. While leaving the airport, captain Ayush Mhatre briefly paused to address the waiting media. Keeping it short but heartfelt, he said, "This is a great moment for me and the team. We brought the World Cup home, what else could we have asked for."

This homecoming was more than a victory lap. It was a reminder of why cricket in India remains deeply emotional, rooted in family, fuelled by dreams, and celebrated collectively. As the Under-19 champions left the airport amid cheers and applause, one thing was clear - the future of Indian cricket has arrived, and it has already learned how to win.