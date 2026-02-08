The cricket world bowed down to India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India clinched the Under-19 World Cup 2026 title by beating England in the final. Sooryavanshi, despite being just 14 years old, smashed an unbelievable 175 off 80 balls in the title-decider, playing a pivotal role in the team's record-extending 6th title. Despite seeing Sooryavanshi break several records at the tender age of 14, his father Sanjeev isn't content with what his son has achieved so far. For him, Vaibhav would not be considered a 'big cricketer' until he goes to play Test cricket for India.

Speaking to the Times of India, Sanjeev said that he had tears in his eyes when Vaibhav called after India's historic U19 World Cup title triumph.

"When Vaibhav called, I couldn't hold my tears back," Sanjeev said from Samastipur. Despite the early success, Sanjeev is keen on the next target, which is to see his son making his India debut, and an eventual Test debut.

"Jab tak Test na khele, kya bada cricketer (Till the time he does not play Tests, I won't consider him a big cricketer)," Sanjeev told the paper.

In Patna, Vaibhav's coach Manish Ojha's phone has also been buzzing ever since the 14-year-old made it big on the international scene. "Sir, mera beta do saal ka hai, usko cricketer Vaibhav bana dijiye (My son is two years old, make him like Vaibhav)."

"Absolute madness ho rakha hai. The kind of messages I am getting. Vaibhav has brought a sporting revolution in Bihar. Now people will let their kids play sport," said Ojha. He even quoted a local proverb which became famous in MS Dhoni's biopic: "Padhoge likhoge banoge nawab, kheloge kudoge banoge kharaab (If you study, you'll become a nobleman; if you only play, you'll be ruined)."

While Vaibhav's father wants to see his son playing Test cricket, Ojha sees the batter more suited to the modern T20 brand, with boundaries being the bigger focus and not ones and twos.

"He is not a player who believes in taking singles or doubles. His belief system, his instinct, tells him only one thing: go for the kill. He believes in complete domination," the teenager's coach said.