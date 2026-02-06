India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Updates: Vaibhav Suryavansh is on the charge for India at one down in the U19 World Cup final against England in Harare. India were dealt an early blow after the cheap dismissal of Aaron George. All eyes will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is looking to deliver another big performance after his explosive 68 off 33 balls in the semifinal against Afghanistan. India have retained the same Playing XI from that match. Meanwhile, England have made one change to their lineup. After a strong run throughout the tournament, Ayush Mhatre and his team are now ready to take on England in the title clash. (Live Scorecard)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Updates, U19 World Cup 2026, Final -
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: Mhatre goes bang!
4, 4, 6! Aayush Mhatre joins the party for India. The India captain breaks the shackles with three boundaries on the trot. Poor bowling from Lumsden. Mhatre wins the battle this time, and India are moving rapidly.
IND: 53/1 (8)
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: Six runs!
First six of the match! Slightly short from Green and Vaibhav throws his bat at it. Slashes it up and over point for a six. India have punished everything short from the England bowlers so far
IND: 31/1 (5.1)
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: WICKET!
India dealt an early blow! Green draws first blood for England as George hits it straight to point. He looks to drive but ends up hitting the outside half of the bat. A good low catch from Mayes!
Aaron George c Mayes b Green 9 (11)
IND: 20/1 (3.6)
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: Driven down the ground!
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: What a shot!
And Suryavanshi gets off the mark in style! Green overpitches for the first time and gets punished. He thrashes this away from the reach of the fielder at point.
IND: 9/0 (1.4)
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: First boundary!
Excellent drive from George! Overpitched from Morgan, and the centurion from the last game places it aerially into the gap between cover and mid-off. Sublime shot!
IND: 4/0 (0.4)
India vs England U19 World Cup Final Live: Time for national anthems
Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The U19 World Cup 2026 final between India and England shall begin shortly now.
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: Pitch report
"Beautiful blue sky, sunshine, the odd little cloud. But looking down at this pitch, as a batsman, you'd want to get on here today. The only thing I'd say, in the first half hour, there might be a little bit of movement. There's a little more moisture in this pitch than there was on the semifinal pitch that played so flat throughout the day. the mind is all important in your chances of success. The conditions, you have to factor in the opposition, you have to factor in. But the toss, not so much so. If I was a coach talking to the players, I'd say, don't worry about the toss. Whichever way we go, you play aggressive cricket, we'll be fine," said Andy Flower.
U19 World Cup Final Live: England's Playing XI
England U19 (Playing XI): Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green.
U19 World Cup Final Live: India's Playing XI
India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: Here's what Rew said at the toss
"We were looking to bowl first, actually. We know it's a good wicket and it's going to stay pretty good throughout the day. So, yeah, we feel like it's a good chasing around. (playing the final at a different venue) Great session. It all looks nice and fresh and, yeah, we're ready to go. But I think it's just how quickly we can adapt to these conditions. Obviously, slightly different, but we think it's going to be a good surface. If it's going to do anything, maybe a bit earlier this morning. (what was said in the team talk) We've just taken all the pressure off the boys and said just go and play with freedom. Do what we've done so well this tournament, play our game and, yeah, go and enjoy it. We have one change," said Thomas Rew.
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: Here's what Mhatre said at the toss
"We chose to bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, little bit hard and we will try to put up a good target. It (semifinal pitch) was a really batting pitch, so the boys also played really well and they showed good batsmanship, so that was nice for us. We'll just play our natural game and keep it simple. Not to complicate things, just play our cricket. Same team," said Ayush Mhatre.
U19 World Cup Final Live: Toss
India skipper Ayush Mhate wins the toss, ops to bat against England in the U19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare.
U19 World Cup Final Live: England's strong bowling
On the bowling front, Manny Lumsden has been incisive, and England will be hoping he receives crucial support from right-arm quick Sebastian Morgan and left-armer James Minto as they bid for their second U19 World Cup title, the first coming way back in 1998.
U19 World Cup Final Live: Mhatre praise Team England
“England are a fabulous team who are also playing really nicely in this tournament. We will play our natural game, play each ball on its merits, and adapt to conditions and the wicket. We will try to play simple cricket," said Ayush Mhatre.
India vs England U19 World Cup Final Live: Will Mayes give headache to India?
Ben Mayes is in sublime form after a highest score of 191 and two half-centuries, making him the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 399 runs. Skipper Thomas Rew has also been in good touch, smashing a century in the semifinal against Australia and adding two unbeaten half-centuries to tally 299 runs, the fourth-highest aggregate in the competition.
India vs England U19 World Cup Final Live: India's strong batting
The return to form of Ayush Mhatre, who finally broke his half-century drought in the semifinal against Afghanistan, has given India plenty to cheer about. Adding more heft is a solid middle order with Vihaan Malhotra contributing several fine innings and wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu proving his worth with two half-centuries and assured work behind the stumps.
U19 World Cup Final Live: 10th final appearance for India
India's record in the finals of the global age-group tournament has been brilliant. This marks their 10th appearance in the summit clash. Having beaten England in their only previous final meeting -- in the 2022 West Indies edition -- history is also on their side.
U19 World Cup Final Live: All eyes on Suryavanshi
To pull off the win, India will need a collective performance befitting the quality in their line-up, studded with batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose firestorm approach has left opposition teams struggling for answers. Suryavanshi, who turns 15 next month, has already struck three half-centuries and a blazing century in the final could be the driving force that propels India to the title.
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: A powerful England
India have shown tremendous resolve from the very first group match against the United States. In the semifinal, they decimated a hardened Afghanistan side to maintain an blemish-free record despite being in pursuit of a 300-plus target. They now face another unbeaten team in England. Thomas Rew and Co are coming to this match after defeating Australia in the semis.
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final Live: India's big win over Afghanistan
India's successful chase of a massive total to humble Afghanistan in the semifinal where skipper Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George finally produced innings of substance, augurs well for the five-time champions, aiming to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2022.
U19 World Cup Final Live: A blockbuster finale
In pursuit of a record-extending sixth title, the Indian Under-19 cricket team would bank on its swashbuckling batting line-up when it takes on a gritty England in what promises to be an evenly-matched summit clash.