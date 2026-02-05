Amid the ongoing turmoil surrounding Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the T20 World Cup, former England captain Nasser Hussain made a strong remark on Sky Sports' cricket podcast. He questioned the ICC's handling of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup ouster and said that the world cricket body needs to be "consistent" with all teams. Hussain's reaction drew responses from a section of social media users, who recalled England's decision to boycott a match in Zimbabwe at the 2003 World Cup in protest against Robert Mugabe's regime and his controversial remarks about British politicians.

The International Cricket Council replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup after Bangladesh refused to play its matches in India, citing security concerns.

"If India, a month before a tournament, said, 'Our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup,' would the ICC have been so firm and said, 'You know the rules, bad luck, we're knocking you out?'" Hussain asked on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "The only thing all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, 'Cry more, we have the money!' But with power comes responsibility," he added.

Here are some of the responses to Hussain's comment.

In 2003, England boycotted Zimbabwe in the World Cup citing political concerns and Nasser Hussain himself was England's captain.



He later said, “I am proud as England captain that we didn't go to Zimbabwe at that stage.”



In 2009 T20 World Cup - The govt refused visas to… pic.twitter.com/wsgUsmPvtY — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) February 5, 2026

Hypocrisy of Nasser Hussain



2003 - England boycott against Zimbabwe in World Cup due to political concerns



- Nasser Hussain himself was the captain of the team.



- He said: I am proud as England captain. I didn't go to Zimbabwe at that stage.



Even in the 2009 T20 World Cup,… pic.twitter.com/TUjgBNBWiX — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) February 5, 2026

Nasser Hussain is someone i have respect for. We have done some real good work as well. He is a respected voice in world cricket.



However, when Pakistan has agreed to a hybrid model and are playing the U19 World Cup with India as well, why single out the men's T20?



Did… — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 5, 2026

Nasser Hussain's comments make very little logical sense and can best be regarded as an emotional rant.



1. India didn't go to Pakistan due to frayed relationships over decades, no bilateral cricket for years, and security threats. Bangladesh faces no security threat in India.… — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) February 5, 2026

Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for its share of matches came after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL on the BCCI's instructions.

The Indian board did not specify the reasons, but the decision came amid increasing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Following Bangladesh's ouster, Pakistan decided to boycott their high-stakes T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating that the move was a show of solidarity with Bangladesh.