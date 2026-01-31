India are set to take on Pakistan in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 on Sunday, and Team India are seemingly leaving no stone unturned before the match. Ahead of the game, the Ayush Mhatre-led side received a pep talk from one of the game's greatest - none other than legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in international cricket history. In images shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media, Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. could be seen interacting not only with Tendulkar, but also with VVS Laxman.

"The India Under 19 team playing in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup had a virtual interaction with the legend of World Cricket, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar.," posted BCCI on social media.

The India Under 19 team playing in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup had a virtual interaction with the legend of World Cricket, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar.



In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success... pic.twitter.com/hFp4fCYlby — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2026

"In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport, not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success," the BCCI further said.

The match between India and Pakistan holds enormous importance for both nations in the context of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. It is the last Super 6 match of both teams. With England already through to the semi-finals from their group, India and Pakistan are vying for the final qualification spot.

India hold a slight advantage heading into the match. Ayush Mhatre's side are on six points from three games, compared to Pakistan's four points from the same amount of matches. India also have a significantly better net-run-rate. As a result, a big victory is necessary for Pakistan to qualify, while India could make the semis even if they lose.

If India win, they are likely to top the Super 6 group.