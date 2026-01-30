Pakistan will face India in an important Super Six match at the U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe. The proceedings of that match will decide the fourth semi-finalist of the mega event featuring future top stars. Afghanistan and England joined Australia as the latest entrants into the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday, following impressive performances in their Super Six clashes. An unbeaten England became the first team from Group 2 to reach the final four, with Sunday's marquee clash between India and Pakistan serving as a virtual knockout match.

Pakistan suffered an injury setback ahead of the match, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan being ruled out due to an injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday. "Pakistan U19 wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup after being struck on the nose by a ball while wicketkeeping to a fast bowler during a scenario-based practice match," the PCB said in a statement.

"He was taken to hospital, where X-rays confirmed a fracture. A replacement for Mohammad Shayan will be named in due course."

The India U-19 team, currently competing in the ongoing U-19 World Cup, had a virtual interaction with batting great Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their crucial Super Six clash against Pakistan.

"In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever-evolving sport," the BCCI said in a post on X, along with pictures of the virtual meet.

The interaction was "not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit, but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble, and grounded in success," it added.

Tendulkar holds the record for playing in the most ICC Cricket World Cups (1992-2011), during which he set the all-time record for total runs scored - 2,278 in 45 matches.

He is the only player to appear in six World Cup tournaments, finishing his career by winning the 2011 edition.