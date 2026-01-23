An interesting sequence of events took place at the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 on Thursday as Pakistan seemingly slowed down in their run chase against hosts Zimbabwe, in order to ensure a better net-run-rate (NRR) for the Super 6 stage of the tournament. Chasing a paltry 129, Pakistan had already made 96 by the 16th over. However, the team made only 27 runs in the next 10 overs, and their slow finish ensured that opponents Zimbabwe qualified ahead of Scotland from their group. Pakistan, who had already qualified, also benefitted despite taking more time to win. However, they are at risk of potentially facing a bigger penalty from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

What actually happened?

A unique rule of the U19 World Cup is that teams can carry over the NRR from the initial group stage to the Super 6 group. However, the caveat is that NRR is only carried over from the matches against teams who qualified as well.

Had Pakistan chased down the target within the 26th over, Scotland would have qualified ahead of Zimbabwe. This would've meant that Pakistan's NRR from the Scotland game would've carried over, rather than their NRR from the Zimbabwe game.

Pakistan had defeated Scotland with 41 balls to spare, but the margin of victory over Zimbabwe was significantly better - 142 balls to spare.

Pakistan taking 26.2 overs to chase the total meant that Zimbabwe qualified ahead of Scotland, and ensured that Pakistan carried over their higher NRR from the Zimbabwe match than their NRR from the Scotland match.

Some fans on social media accused Pakistan of manipulation.

Scenes in the Pakistan U19 game with NRR manipulation and Zimbabwe who looked very unlikely to qualify at the 16th over mark in that chase are now into the Super 6. Interesting to see how they implement the NRR manipulation laws for tactical advantages if they go onto apply them. — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) January 22, 2026

Pakistan 19s currently committing a match-manipulation in breach of Art 2.11 of the ICC Code of Conduct - captain could (should) be banned for a couple of games, but that's no consolation for Scotland 19s who are being penalized for being too competitive vs Pakistan. https://t.co/CmDPAnVMdw pic.twitter.com/Fw9YRVW149 — Chris (@Chris39723499) January 22, 2026

During the U19 World Cup, Pakistan slowed down deliberately in the middle of their chase against Zimbabwe.



- This ensured Zimbabwe stayed ahead of Scotland on net run rate, helping Zimbabwe qualify for the next round.

- Once Zimbabwe's qualification was mathematically secured,... pic.twitter.com/NWCUmrdkjB — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 22, 2026

Potential penalty for Pakistan?

According to Law 2.11 of ICC's Code of Conduct, any inappropriate manipulation of NRR could result in a ban for the team captain. In Pakistan's case, any potential sanction would be faced by their skipper Farhan Yousaf.

Here's what the law says:

"Article 2.11 is intended to prevent the manipulation of International Matches for inappropriate strategic or tactical reasons (such as when a team deliberately loses a pool Match in an ICC Event in order to affect the standings of other teams in that ICC Event). It might also apply to the inappropriate manipulation of a net run rate or accumulation of bonus points or otherwise.

Article 2.11 is not intended to cover any corrupt or fraudulent acts (including any use of inside information and/or related betting activity). Such conduct is prohibited under the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code and must be dealt with according to the procedures set out therein.

The Team Captain of any team guilty of such conduct shall be held responsible (and subject to sanction) for any offence found to have been committed under this Article."

It will now be intriguing to see whether any action is taken against Pakistan in this regard. The Super 6 stage of the U19 Cricket World Cup is set to witness a highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan.