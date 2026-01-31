Five-time champions India will look to avenge their humiliating Asia Cup final loss against arch-rivals Pakistan when the two teams lock horns in a Super Six match of the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Sunday. India had lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai last December, despite having beaten the same opponents by 90 runs in the group stage of that tournament. India are also likely to continue with their 'no-handshake' policy with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the country's armed forces.

The Indian Under-19 team had avoided the post-match handshake with Pakistan in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup. The Indians had skipped the gesture during the two sides' group-stage match of that tournament as well.

And come Sunday, the Ayush Mhatre-led Indian side will be eyeing revenge for that loss. Prior to any game, a virtual pep talk from Sachin Tendulkar is the stuff of dreams, and the Indian boys did get some priceless advice from the legend.

"The India Under-19 team playing in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup had a virtual interaction with the legend of world cricket, Mr Sachin Tendulkar.

"In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever-evolving sport - not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit, but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble, and rooted in success," the BCCI posted on X.

"Your experiences and perspective had a powerful impact. They were clearly inspired and motivated. These are lessons they will carry with them for a long time, and they are truly grateful," wrote Head of Centre of Excellence VVS Laxman, who is also heading the support staff at the junior global event.

It has been a dominant run for India so far in the Under-19 World Cup. The Indians started their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over the USA, before beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stage.

In their first Super Six match, India thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by a massive 204 runs on January 27 to extend their unbeaten run.

But a strong Pakistan side awaits India, and the heavy loss in the Asia Cup final will be on the minds of the Mhatre-led team.