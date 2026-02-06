India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming: The stage is set! The U19 World Cup 2026 final will be played between India and England on Friday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. India is one of the most successful teams in the World Cup, having won five titles. England have not won the tournament since 1998, coming closest four years ago when they were beaten by India in the final. India's successful chase of a massive total to humble Afghanistan in the semifinal where skipper Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George finally produced innings of substance, augurs well for the five-time champions, aiming to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2022.

India vs England LIVE Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026, Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match take place?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will take place on Friday, February 06.

Where will the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match be held?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match start?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match?

The India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

