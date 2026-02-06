India's record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup triumph on Friday drew glowing tributes from across the cricketing fraternity with batting stalwart Virat Kohli and senior men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir praising the dominant show in Harare. The title-winning campaign was capped by 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking innings of 175 off 80 balls in the final, as India outclassed England by 100 runs after posting a daunting 411 for nine. Congratulating the team, Kohli, who led India to the U19 title in 2008, lauded the country's continued dominance at the age-group level.

"Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff," Kohli posted on X.

India head coach Gambhir echoed similar sentiments.

"Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19," Gambhir wrote.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also joined in on the tributes, praising them for their "fearless" brand of cricket.

Former India spinner R Ashwin described the triumph as a reflection of fearless modern-day white-ball cricket.

"A flawless campaign powered by talent, fearlessness and audacity. The white ball game keeps on moving rapidly and this batch of under - 19's have shown us how much more they are willing to push with bat.

"Incredible confidence and skill to be able to do what this @BCCI under 19 team did throughout this campaign.Well done boys. Scary to think of what par scores are going to look like in the future," Ashwin said.

Another former India spinner Harbhajan Singh termed the victory a dominating performance.

"UNDER-19 WORLD CUP CHAMPION. Waht a dominating performance . Congratulations Team India," Harbhajan posted.

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav reserved special praise for Sooryavanshi's "incredible" innings that was studded with a record 15 sixes and as many fours.

"Absolutely incredible @vaibhavsoorya09 What a special mentality you have, to do this in a final CLASS Knock" Suryakumar wrote.

South African pace great Dale Steyn also joined in the praise, saying, "Everyone's tweeting about him, I may as well too... This kid, wonder boy, he's gonna win an IPL before he finishes school." Former West Indies fast bowler turned commentator Ian Bishop wrote, "India's U19 team didn't just turn up with a galaxy of stars to rest in their laurels. They turned up and turned on the power and flex. They worked hard and played smart and deserve this win.congratulations." India batter Mayank Agarwal hailed the team's fearless approach.

"Fearless cricket on the biggest stage! An absolutely electric performance by the India U-19 boys! A World Cup win powered by intent, skill, and a record-breaking knock by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the final.

"Well done, boys. Really exciting future for Indian cricket!" Agarwal said.

