West Indies vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Tidy spell from Maheesh Theekshana! Tossed up, outside off. Pooran wrists it down to long on for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer dabs it to backward point for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to midwicket for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! A loopy ball, outside off. Pooran connects this time as he switch hits it well over short third man for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Now Maheesh Theekshana tries to stay away from the hitting arc but bowls it way outside off.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Pooran tries to reverse sweep but fails to connect it.
9.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Flatter, quicker and on the pads. Shimron Hetmyer misses his flick and takes a leg bye off the pads to short fine leg.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single. Shimron Hetmyer is struggling to get the middle of his willow. 127 needed in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Pooran smashes it down to long off for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Hetmyer pushes it to point for a quick single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, tucked away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! A length ball, outside off. Pooran looks to cut but misses.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Pooran swings across the line but fails to connect.
Chamika Karunaratne (1-0-9-1) comes back into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A tossed up ball, full and around middle and leg, this one stayed low off the deck. Hetmyer tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Sri Lanka take the review. Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on wickets hitting and the on-field decision stays.
Dasun Shanaka decides to take the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the wickets is umpire's call. The original decision of NOT OUT stays but Sri Lanka don't lose the review.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away to deep cover for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer tries to flick but hits back onto the pads.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
Maheesh Theekshana (2-0-10-0) comes back on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Pooran rocks back and ends up chopping it back to the bowler.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Around off and pushed down to long off for a single. Just 4 coming off it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, around middle and leg. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it in front of square on the leg side and picks up a run.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length again, around middle and Hetmyer gets squared up a bit as he keeps it out on the off side.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on middle. Pooran jumps up and gets on top of the bounce as he pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Dasun Shanaka sees Pooran charging at him and bowls it a bit slower and also pulls back the length a bit. Pooran looks to go downtown but completely misses the ball.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A gentle one, on the pads. Hetmyer works it through mid on for a single. He looks for the second but decides against it.
Dasun Shanaka is into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was in the air for a bit, but in the gap. Chamika Karunaratne offers width to Nicholas Pooran, who gladly accepts and slashes it through backward point and into the fence. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 52/3!
5.5 overs (1 Run) On off and pushed to mid off for a quick single. Shimron Hetmyer is off the mark.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around leg and angled across. Hetmyer plays it towards mid-wicket.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out now.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bhanuka Rajapaksa with a peach of a catch! Just when it looked like West Indies were getting into a rhythm, yet another wicket falls. This is one middle and leg, Roston Chase gets his front leg out of the way and flicks it uppishly. The ball goes to the left of the fielder at short mid-wicket. Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets low and just pouches it out of thin air. Chamika Karunaratne gets his first wicket of the match and Sri Lanka back in control of the game.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky boundary from Roston Chase but he'll definitely take that. Chamika Karunaratne bowls it around leg stump and Chase comes down the track, looking to go over mid on. Chase ends up geeting an inside edge as the ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On top of off and tapped straight to cover.
