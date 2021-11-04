West Indies vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, around leg stump. Asalanka with a short arm jab towards deep square leg for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Holder pulls back the length, Asalanka defends it down, back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) A touch short, around middle and leg. Charith Asalanka hangs back and pulls it down towards the cow corner fence. Shimron Hetmyer runs around from the deep mid-wicket fence and keeps it to two.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, around off. Pathum Nissanka comes down the track to deal with the extra bounce from Holder and punches it to sweeper cover for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off and nipping back in. Pathum Nissanka looks to pull it away but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off and angling across the left-hander. Asalanka plays it towards third man and rotates the strike.
Jason Holder is back on.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Another slower one, outside off. This is almost a half volley and Nissanka drives it through covers. The man from long off does run to his left and cut it off, keeping it to a couple. 10 off Bravo's first over, not an ideal one for him.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Seam up now from Bravo. Outside off and punched off the back foot towards cover-point.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy slower one this time, outside off stump. Pathum Nissanka waits for it and plays a cracking cover drive but Andre Russell is quick to react and gets a hand on it. Saves two for his team, does Russell.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bravo misses his mark and spills it way down the leg side.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off and slower in pace. Asalanka guides it to third man for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good effort from Evin Lewis, but in vain. Dwayne Bravo looks for the block hole but Charith Asalanka jams it out beautifully through extra cover and this one fizzes off the surface and ends up in the fence. Lewis dives to his right but in vain.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Bravo starts with a slower one, full and on off stump. Asalanka caresses it to short cover.
Dwayne Bravo to bowl for the first time.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Russell offers a bit of width but Asalanka doesn't time it well. He taps it to deep point for a run.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and Charith Asalanka plays a controlled pull shot, behind square on the leg side and races back for the second. Excellent running yet again from the Lankans.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on off and worked through mid on for a single by Nissanka.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Russell hits the length hard yet again and bowls this on off stump. Nissanka defends it back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Nissanka hops back and dabs it down to short mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Wristy from Pathum Nissanka. Full and straight, worked nicely towards deep mid-wicket for another couple. Runs are flowing nicely for Sri Lanka at the moment.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Hosein sees Nissanka charging and pulls back his length a bit. Nissanka works it towards wide long on for one. 13 off the over, a good one for Sri Lanka.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A touch of class from Pathum Nissanka this time. Flatter one, just outside off and Nissanka opens the face of the bat and nudges it into the third man fence.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Slowed up and on middle. Asalanka nudges it on the leg side for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and this one is punched in front of square on the off side for a couple.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary from the bat of Charith Asalanka. On middle and this one just goes on with the angle. Asalanka just gets low and opens the face of the bat ever so slightly to guide it into the third man fence.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, around off. Nissanka cuts it off the back foot to deep point for one.
Akeal Hosein to bowl now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again a boundary on the last ball of the over! A fortunate one but! It is short and on middle, Asalanka looks to pull, this goes off the top edge and over the keeper for a boundary. End of a good over by Russell. Not a bad Powerplay for Lanka. They are 48 for 1 after it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Charith Asalanka plays it towards point for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, blocked.
Charith Asalanka walks out at number 3.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! That is a wonderful catch by the big man and he provides the breakthrough his side needed! On middle, Perera looks to work it on the leg side but like a few times before, he closes the face of the bat early, it goes off the leading edge towards the right of the bowler who dives and takes a really good catch.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Fuller and on off, Perera pushes it towards mid off. The fielder runs to his left and makes a good stop.
