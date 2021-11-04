West Indies vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
18.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Shimron Hetmyer misses his pull.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer smashes it down to long on. Denies a single.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It's going to be Chamika Karunaratne.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A really good over from Chameera! 52 needed in the last two now! A yorker outside off, this is hit down to long off for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Hetmyer would feel he missed out there! This is a slower one outside off. Hetmyer swings across the line but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Akeal plays it through covers for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! A full toss on middle, this is hit back hard twards the bowler who moves out of the way. The long on is quite straight so just the one.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powers it to the fence! This is fuller and outside off, Hetmyer hammers it wide of the fielder at long off. Boundary. Fifty up for him. He is not celebrating as he knows he has to perform a miracle here.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Well wide outside off, Hetmyer leaves it alone. Not wided as the umpire says he had moved across.
Akeal Hosein is in at number 10. Also, Dushmantha Chameera (2-0-21-1) comes back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bravo now walks back and Hasaranga has another one. What a spell from him. 4-0-19-2 his figures. Bravo comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. The ball lands and then turns back in. Goes between bat and pad and Bravo looks to go downtown and hits the stumps.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Need more of these on the last two balls of this over! Shorter and outside off, Hetmyer powers it through covers. This one races away to the fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Bravo comes down the track but gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball, he hits it down to long off for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) The sweep, it goes through square leg for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! 66 needed in 24. Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! A low full toss on off, this is driven through covers for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Really good delivery! Full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Way too short now. It goes well over the batter's head. Bravo lets it be. The keeper fails to take it cleanly. A bye taken.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off again, Hetmyer slaps it through covers but only for one. Singles won't do it for the Windies.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, wanting the batter to hit towards the long side. Bowls it very wide. Left alone.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The height is fine and Holder now has to walk back! He should have put that away! Shanaka gets a wicket of a full toss. It is on middle, he looks to heave it but it goes off the splice of the bat towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs in and takes it with a slide. Holder feels it is a no ball. The umpires take it upstairs with the soft signal being OUT! Replays show it is below the waist height. Six and out then for Holder.
Dwayne Bravo comes in at number 9.
The umpires are checking for a No Ball for height. Was it above waist height? If not, then it's another nail in the Windies coffin. The third umpire is satisfied with the height and deems the catch to be a fair one. OUT!
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure getting to Shanaka. This is down the leg side. Holder looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACK! That is just the start the Windies needed. 74 in 29 now. They need to make this over a huge one. This is right in the slot. Full and on middle, it is lofted nicely down the ground and over the fence.
