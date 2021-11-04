West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one! End of another brilliant over by Wanindu Hasaranga! On middle, this is dragged towards deep mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Holder stays back and pushes it back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Shorter and outside off, Hetmyer lofts it towards sweeper cover. It goes on the bounce. One only.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Another googly, Holder works it through square leg for one.
Jason Holder comes in at number 8.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a first-baller for Pollard and is that the game for Lanka? Well, it is an uphil task from here on for the Winides. This is tossed up outside off, it is the googly, Pollard straightaway brings out the slog sweep. This one stays a touch low. Pollard misses and the off stump is hit.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end an action-packed over! A slower one, shortish and outside off, Hetmyer looks to cut but misses.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Hetmyer can't believe that is not wided! It is well wide outside off. Hetmyer leaves it alone.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! Hetmyer is on a roll here! Another slower one, fuller and on middle, Hetmyer manages to drag it wide of long on. A wicket from the first ball and then 13 from the next three.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short and yet another boundary! Fuller and outside off, Hetmyer lofts it down towards long off. The fielder runs in for the catch. He dives forward, it lands well short, he fails to stop the ball and it goes behind for yet another boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The slower one but does not come out right. It is well wide outside off. Left alone.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a brilliant effort but in vain! Hetmyer has started to find the boundaries! A slower one on middle, Hetmyer drags it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and dives, gets a hand to it but the shot was way too powerful and it rolls onto the fence.
The skipper, Kieron Pollard comes in with his team in a spot of bother.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is yet another low score for Russell! Windies slip further. They would have loved a cameo from the big man but it is not to be. Really good move to get on Chamika Karunaratne. He bangs it in short, this one skids through, well directed too. Russell fails to get on top of the bounce as he tries to pull. It goes off the top edge and the bowler takes an easy catch.
Chamika Karunaratne (2-0-13-1) is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! 96 needed in 42! On the pads, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Windies need to get a move on now.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is the googly, Hetmyer looks to flick but it turns away, goes off a soft leading edge to point.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On the pads, Hetmyer works it nicely through mid-wicket. The weight on the shot is perfect and two is taken.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Just the two! Finds the gap well! Shorter and on off, Hetmyer pushes it through covers for a couple.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Almost! The googly, this lands on off and turns back in. Russell looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Andre Russell tries to cut but outside edges it to third man for a single. 101 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, very full and on middle. Shimron Hetmyer jams it out to mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hetmyer changing the gears now! Full and outside off. Shimron Hetmyer stays back and powers it to long off for a boundary. The fielder from long off puts in a dive but to no avail.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Shimron Hetmyer keeps it out.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed one! Short and on middle. Shimron Hetmyer rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Andre Russell comes in at number 6.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The set batter has to depart and West Indies are 4 down now. This was full and outside off. Pooran tries to clear long off but does not power it much, he hits it towards long off where Dhananjaya de Silva (sub) charges in and holds onto it,
Dushmantha Chameera (1-0-9-0) comes back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Pooran whips it to square leg and retains the strike. 113 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled to mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant delivery! Googly again, flatter and on middle. Shimron Hetmyer is squared up as he tries to defend it out.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and down the leg side. Pooran tries to sweep but misses. It takes the pads and rolls to fine leg for a leg bye.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A googly to start with, on middle. Pooran taps it to point for a quick single.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 190, are 116/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between West Indies and Sri Lanka. Everything related to West Indies and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for West Indies vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.