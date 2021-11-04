West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down leg. Charith Asalanka tucks it to square leg for a single. 12 coming of this over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Charith Asalanka defends it to the right of the bowler. Rampaul dives and stops it.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now Charith Asalanka is eyeing his half-century! Short in length, on middle, pulled away to mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Follows Nissanka on the off side and bowls a full ball. Nissanka mistimes his shot on the off side and they take a leg bye.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY for Pathum Nissanka! Motoring the innings very well, On a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka drives it to sweeper cover for a brace.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Absolutely beautiful! Reads the field very well. Sees the square leg region empty. Pathum Nissanka steps way across to this length ball and whacks it to square leg for a boundary.
Ravi Rampaul (2-0-20-0) comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on leg. Nissanka steps down and turns it to mid-wicket and retains the strike.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills it full and down the leg side. Pathum Nissanka misses his sweep. Nicholas Pooran, the keeper is the only one appealing.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Charith Asalanka hops and punches it to deep cover for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on a length, angling on the pads, flicked to square leg for one.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A slower full ball, on middle. Pathum Nissanka waits and whips it wide of deep square leg. Shimron Hetmyer there, does well to save two for his sides.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on off. Chamika Karunaratne taps it to point for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Pathum Nissanka tucks it to long on for a single.
Kieron Pollard is into the attack.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for any set batter. Down the leg side and with fine leg inside the circle, Asalanka just has to play it fine enough, which he does. The ball races away into the fence. 11 off the over and Sri Lanka are looking good for a big score now.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Slower one, around off and this one holds in the surface a bit. Nissanka is through his drive early and chips it wide of cover and gets a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Russell bangs one in, around the rib cage area. Charith Asalanka hops and dabs it down to short third man, close from his body. They do get a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pathum Nissanka punches it off the back foot, through covers for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary and it's all going Sri Lanka's way. Nissanka skips down the track to a pacer and gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies down to the vacant third man fence.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off, with a bit of shape on it. Nissanka drives it on the up but can't get it past cover.
Andre Russell to steam in.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Nissanka makes room and Bravo follows him with a fuller one, on the pads. This is tucked away to deep square leg for another single. 10 off Bravo's over yet again.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off and angling away. Asalanka gets on top of the bounce and taps it towards sweeper cover for a single. 100 is up for Sri Lanka.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide, it's slow again. Charith Asalanka squeezes it towards short third man and Ravi Rampaul over there is unable to get down in time. The ball races into the fence and Bravo doesn't look impressed.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Bravo comes around the wicket and delivers a low full toss, on middle and leg. Nissanka eases it down to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Would have been close if that hit! Another slower one, around off and played straight to point. Akeal Hosein picks it up and has a shy at the keeper's end but just misses.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower one to start with! Well outside off and Charith Asalanka taps it towards covers and the batters take two. Brilliant running.
Dwayne Bravo is back into the attack. Went for 10 runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, this is a class shot from Pathum Nissanka. The ball is on middle and Nissanka switch hits it with power. The ball flies towards the third man fence but bounces just inside the ropes. Nevertheless, a boundary for Sri Lanka.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, on leg stump and this is pulled down to deep square leg for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on middle. Pathum Nissanka makes a bit of room, looking to play the inside-out shot. He gets it towards sweeper cover and picks up a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slowed up, on the pads. Asalanka works it to deep square leg for another one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and going on with the arm. Nissanka comes down the track but gets beaten in flight a bit. The ball goes off the inside edge on the leg side and they get a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and worked with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a single.
