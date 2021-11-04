West Indies vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! b Binura Fernando.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Evin Lewis is off the mark in style. Another length ball, on off and Lewis picks this one up beautifully. Lewis lays into the pull and muscles it into the mid-wicket fence.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On off and there's a bit of away shape on it again. Pooran nudges it down to third man for a single.
Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Gayle has to take a long walk back to the pavilion! A length ball, around the off stump and Chris Gayle decides to take it on. Gayle frees his arms and looks to clear mid off but gets it off the toe end of the bat The ball goes just behind mid off, where Wanindu Hasaranga takes a couple of steps backwards and holds on to it. Binura Fernando with a dream start.
1.1 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! Binura Fernando starts off with a ball that is angled in on off stump. This one goes away sharply after pitching and leaves Chris Gayle bamboozled.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Binura Fernando.
0.6 over (0 Run) Brilliant first over from Maheesh Theekshana, just the single off it. Flighted ball, on middle and Lewis defends it back to the bowler.
0.5 over (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off and going on with the arm. Lewis jams it out on the off side off the back foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Theekshana comes 'round the wicket and angles it in on middle. Evin Lewis watchfully keeps it out.
0.3 over (1 Run) Chris Gayle and West Indies are underway. Tossed up, full and on off. Gayle pushes it to wide of mid on and picks up an easy single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another fuller one, on leg stump. Gayle blocks it out on the leg side.
0.1 over (0 Run) Theekshana starts with a quicker one, on leg stump. Gayle defends it to mid-wicket.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.0 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 190, are 10/2. The live updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score, West Indies vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.