4.6 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Pathum Nissanka is well in! An extra run in the end for Sri Lanka! On middle, this is worked to mid on. They take one. Holder has a needless shy at the bowler's end and hits the stumps, it deflects away from the fielder backing up and another run is taken. It is referred upstairs but replays show that Perera is in.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Not timed again but two! On middle, Nissanka lofts it down towards long on. Not off the middle and hence only two.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, shorter. Nissanka looks to hit it over mid-wicket but misses.
4.2 overs (3 Runs) Three more! Length and on middle, Perera hits it uppishly down the ground but the fielder at mid on, runs back and saves a run for his side.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACK! He has got hold of that one! First biggie of the match! This is short and on middle, it sits up to be hit. Perera smacks it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the glove and into the fence! Once again Holder's last ball spoils the over. Short and once again he follows Pathum Nissanka as he makes room. Nissanka looks to pull but this goes off the glove and wide of the keeper, down to the fine leg fence.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Perera works it through mid-wicket for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) In the air... safe! On middle, seems to be a cutter as it holds in the surface. Perera is early in the flick, it goes off the splice, up in the air but away from the bowler.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Sees Nissanka make room and follows him. On the body of the batter, this is tucked through mid-wicket for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Pathum blocks it back to the bowler.
3.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another extra! One more delivery down the leg side. Nissanka looks to flick but misses.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is pushed through mid-wicket for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one to end, this one holds in the surface. Pathum is a touch early in the push, it goes off the bottom, back towards the bowler.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kusal flicks it through square leg. A single taken.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Really good running again! On the pads, Perera looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards fine leg. They take one. Perera wants another and complete it with ease.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Perera has started off well here! This is short and on middle, Perera pulls it, there is a deep mid-wicket in place so two.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Perera guides it to point.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Nissanka works it down to fine leg for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An extra to begin with! Down the leg side. Nissanka looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Ravi Rampaul is into the attack.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is in the slot! The over ends with a boundary and the last ball spoils it somewhat. Fuller and on middle, Perera lofts it over mid on. Not off the middle but he clears the fielder and it trickles into the fence.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Perera guides it to point. That was off the middle but the gap is not found.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Really good fielding! Lewis is the fielder there! On the pads, Perera works it fine. Lewis from deep backward square leg, makes a lot of ground to his left and stops it with one hand, saves two for his side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Yet again on a length and around off, Perera defends it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal! Turned down! On the pads, Perera looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads. Going down leg.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! On the pads, Perera works it through square leg. Two taken.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jason Holder it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end! Six from the first over! On the pads, Perera looks to sweep, this goes off the glove towards short fine leg. Bravo there, instead of bending down, tries to stop it with his leg. Seeing that, the batters go for one and complete it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Perera skips down the track but the length is shortened. Perera defends it.
0.4 over (0 Run) On the stumps this time, Perera pushes it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Perera won't care! He is in need of some runs and he won't mind how they come. A good start for him. A boundary to get things underway! Shorter and outside off, Perera pushes at it, it goes off the outside edge down to the third man fence.
0.2 over (1 Run) Pathum Nissanka and Sri Lanka are underway! Pathum skips down the track and eases it down to long on for one.
0.1 over (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Pathum defends it nicely. Good line and length to begin with.
The players walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. It is Sri Lanka's first followed by West Indies'. Done with all the pre-match formalities. It is time for the action as the players of West Indies stride out to the middle. Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka are the openers. The players of West Indies take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Roston Chase to start with the ball.
Nicholas Pooran, is up for a quick chat, he says that they know it's an important game and have the NRR in mind, but first they need to win. Adds that they have failed as a batting unit and now they have a great batting wicket here in Abu Dhabi and will look to do their batting some justice today. Mentions that yes, it is worrying and they have not been smart in crucial moments and have been very reckless and are paying for it now. About his own form, he says that he is fit but is disappointed so far with his batting and will look to turn it around in this match.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that they have played three games here but the conditions changed a bit. Says that they have tried their best but their batting has been really a concern. Informs that there is one change. Binura Fernando comes in for Lahiru Kumara. Tells that there are bigger boundaries and hence, Fernando helps to create angles away from the right-hander.
Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that they will have a bowl first and that has been the nature of the competition so far, expects there to be a bit of dew here as well. Adds that the most important thing for them is to win a cricket match and there are a few mathematical equations out there, but right now they want to go out there and bowl well. Informs that his injury is much better and the days off have helped a lot. Also informs that they are playing the same team and know that they haven't batted well but will look to do their best today.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando (In for Lahiru Kumara).
West Indies (Unchanged playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.
TOSS - Both the captains are in the middle for the all important toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of WEST INDIES. THEY HAVE ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST.
The Windies, despite bagging their first win of the tournament against Bangladesh have been quite poor so far. They are the defending champions but have not played like one expects them to. They now go up against a side who have impressed one and all. The Lankans have really battled hard in each and every game they have played. They have just the one win so far but have given every team a run for their money. Had you asked me before the tournament, we would have probably said the Windies are overwhelming favourites but judging by recent form, this can be termed as an equal contest. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Just the three games left to be played of group 1 and after Australia's emphatic win over Bangladesh, they are once again favourites to go through along with England. However, game 35 of the World Cup sees a battle between another side who have a chance to reach the semis against one who are already knocked out. The Windies will be taking on Sri Lanka. The former need to win if they are to keep their hopes alive of going through. The latter on the other hand, will love to play party spoilers. It is their last game and they would love to bow out with a win. This promises to be an exciting clash. Welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
