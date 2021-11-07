All eyes will be on the Afghanistan cricket team as it takes on New Zealand in a Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Fans of the Indian cricket team, especially, will back the Mohammad Nabi-led to stage an upset against the Black Caps as this could bolster India's chances of qualifying for the semis.

Afghanistan too have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals if they beat New Zealand by a huge margin and hope that Namibia do well, or even win for that matter, against India on Monday.

Ahead of the group-deciding game between New Zealand and Afghanistan, former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his social media antics, took to Twitter and shared a hilarious meme, leaving Twitterati in splits.

Jaffer posted a short clip from a famous Bollywood movie to voice his support for Afghanistan ahead of their game against the Kiwis.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also posted a hilarious meme on Twitter, which had the fans all excited and hyped up for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match.

"People wanting Afghanistan to win today board the train," Karthik captioned his post.

People wanting Afghanistan to win today board the train 🔊#NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/okEjatC8bW — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 7, 2021

With three wins from four games so far, New Zealand currently occupy the second spot in Group 2 ahead of India and Afghanistan, and behind table-toppers Pakistan.

A win over Afghanistan will guarantee New Zealand a place in the T20 World Cup semifinals.