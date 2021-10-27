Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann was on fire as he destroyed Scotland's top order in the first over itself, of their ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus initially won the toss and elected to field. In their opening game, Trumpelmann took three wickets in the first over itself. The pacer dismissed George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington. The 23-year-old sent MacLeod and Berrington back to the pavilion in back-to-back deliveries and narrowly missed out on a hat-trick.

For his first ball, Trumpelmann bowled a good length delivery on the fourth stump line. Opener Munsey couldn't find much room to manufacture a shot and tried to cut without any footwork. But he bottom-edged the delivery and dragged it onto the stumps.

MacLeod, who arrived at no. 3, got dismissed with a similar delivery. He got a thin edge through to wicketkeeper Zane Green for a catch on the third ball.

Trumpelmann sent a full inswinger on the next ball itself and it hit the knee roll of Richie Berrington in front of leg stump. Berrington was given out LBW for a golden duck.

Trumpelmann missed his hat-trick on the next ball, sending a full delivery which flicked the pads of Craig Wallace and went to a diving Green.

Scotland were restricted to 109 for eight in 20 overs, setting a target of 110 runs. Other than Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck took two wickets, David Wiese and JJ Smit bagged a dismissal each.