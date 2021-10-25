After India's stunning defeat to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, Virat Kohli was taken aback during the post-match press conference when a journalist asked him if Ishan Kishan could replace Rohit Sharma in the next match. Kishan registered a knock of 70 runs off 46 balls during India's warm-up match against England but didn't feature in the playing XI for Sunday's Super 12 fixture at the Dubai International Stadium. Surprised by the question, Kohli asked the journalist, "It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir?"

After getting further pressed to answer the question, the Team India captain said, "I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?"

"Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah? Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly", he further added.

Here is the video of Kohli's reaction to the question:

Chasing a target of 152 runs, Pakistan reached 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten knock of 68 off 52 balls with his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan (79 off 55 balls), who also remained unbeaten.

Earlier, India posted 151 for seven in 20 overs with Kohli registering 57 off 49 balls. Rishabh Pant also made a notable contribution, playing a knock of 39 in 30 deliveries.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was in top form for Pakistan and took three wickets in four overs. His dismissals also accounted for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.