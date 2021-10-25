Despite suffering a shocking defeat in their T20 World Cup opener, Team India captain Virat Kohli kept his calm and showed the "Spirit of Cricket" as he interacted with the opposition after the match. Pakistan defeated Kohli's side by 10 wickets on Sunday in their Super 12 fixture at the Dubai International Stadium. Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam stitched together a 152-run partnership to help Pakistan cruise to the finishing line and Kohli could be seen exchanging some words with the duo right after the winning runs. Broadcasters also showed Team India mentor MS Dhoni talking to some Pakistan cricketers after the game and it sent social media into a state of meltdown.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to share a photograph of Kohli interacting with Rizwan, Azam and captioned it as, "Spirit of Cricket! #WeHaveWeWill".

The photo was well-received by fans, who hailed the trio. Bismah Maroof, who is the captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team, applauded the players and commented, "We want/need to see this more often".

One cricket fan wrote, "Good played pakistan love from india".

Meanwhile, Dhoni's photos were shared by fans on social media. The former India captain could be seen interacting with the likes of Azam, Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim.

Fans hailed the moment with one user writing, "The beautiful game, Dhoni passing on knowledge to Babar".

Kudos to Kohli for his sportsmanship.

Chasing a target of 152 runs, Pakistan reached 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs. Openers Rizwan and Azam were unbeaten after smashing knocks of 79 and 68 respectively.

Initially, India posted 151 for seven in 20 overs and faced a major batting order collapse. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were trumped by pacer Shaheen Afridi with the latter getting dismissed for a one-ball duck. Meanwhile, Rahul could only muster three runs off eight deliveries.

Kohli's half-century (57 off 49 balls) proved to be crucial and Rishabh Pant also contributed to the scoreboard with a knock of 39 runs in 30 balls.