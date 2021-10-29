West Indies will face struggling Bangladesh in the Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. With the games coming thick and fast, both sides will aim to get their first win of the campaign, having lost their first two games, respectively. The Kieron Pollard-led Windies are slight favourites, coming into this game, but since this is a do-or-die game for both the teams, the Mahmudullah-led side could be at the their absolute best in Sharjah. The defending champions, West Indies, will once against rely on their opening pair of Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons to deliver the goods with the bat. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will rely on the services on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to get them across the finishing line.

Where will the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Friday, October 29.

What time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)