With Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland and Bangladesh having progressed from the opening round, the two groups for the T20 World Cup 2021's Super 12 stage have been finally set. Australia face South Africa to kick off the phase on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka topped Group A during the qualifiers with Namibia grabbing second position. Ireland and Netherlands missed out with third and fourth-placed finishes. Meanwhile, Scotland and Bangladesh qualified from Group B finishing in first and second position, respectively.

Oman and Papua New Guinea finished below the top two spots in Group B to miss out on the Super 12s.

In the Super 12 stage, Australia are in Group 1 along with Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

On the other hand, Group 2 consists of Afghanistan, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Scotland.

The T20 World Cup began on 17 October and is being held in the UAE and Oman. The final is scheduled for November 14 in Dubai.