T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Breaks Record For Scoring Most Runs In Maiden T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan skipper and batter Babar Azam has broken the record of scoring the most runs by any player in their first T20 World Cup on Thursday.
T20 WC: Babar Azam broke Matthew Hayden's record of scoring the most runs in maiden T20 WC.© AFP
Highlights
- Babar Azam broke Matthew Hayden's record of most runs in 1st T20 WC
- Australia's Matthew Hayden scored 265 runs in the 2007 edition
- England's Joe Root scored 249 runs in his first T20 WC
Pakistan skipper and batter Babar Azam has broken the record of scoring the most runs by any player in their first T20 World Cup on Thursday. Babar Azam achieved this feat during the second semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan skipper is at the top of the tally with 269 runs, followed by Australia's Matthew Hayden and England's Joe Root with 265 and 249 runs, respectively.
Coming to the match, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.
While Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five, Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches.
