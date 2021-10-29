It's the battle of the top two teams in Group 2 as high-flyers Afghanistan take on neigbours Pakistan in the Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Both teams are firing on all cylinders, having won both of their respective games. Afghanistan overcame Scotland last time out while Pakistan are on a roll themselves, having defeated tournament favourites, India and New Zealand, respectively, in their first two games. Afghanistan will hope that their mystery spinners, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, can deliver the goods against an all-round Pakistan side, led by their talismanic skipper, Babar Azam. Meanwhile, all the eyes will be on Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will spearhead Pakistan's bowling line-up in Dubai.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Friday, October 29.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

