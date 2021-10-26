South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Reeza Hendricks waits for it and lofts it over cover for a boundary. A timely boundary for the Proteas!
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, angling in from middle. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it off his pads to deep mid-wicket and collects a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around middle and leg. Reeza Hendricks tucks it to the leg side for one. South Africa bring up their 50!
7.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent comeback from Bravo! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away late. Reeza Hendricks looks to block but it zips past his blade.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bravo errs in line and sprays it down leg. Reeza Hendricks misses his flick. Wide called by the umpire.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Bravo starts with a length ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen works it to long on and takes a single.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Flatter ball around off. Reeza Hendricks punches it off the back foot to cover. Just 5 runs off the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen gets low and eases it down to long on for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Flatter ball, sprayed down leg. Rassie van der Dussen misses his nudge. Wide called!
6.4 overs (0 Run) A googly, shorter in length, around middle. Rassie van der Dussen fails to pick the variation and misses his flick.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Reeza Hendricks drills it to long off for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another flatter ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen hangs back and works it to Lendl Simmons at deep point. A single taken.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Reeza Hendricks stays back and cuts it to deep cover for a run.
Hayden Walsh to roll his arm now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A good over from Akeal Hosein! South Africa are quite similar to what Windies were after the first 6. They are 42 for 1. 102 needed in 84. The last ball is short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it into the wicket, on middle, Rassie nudges it through mid-wicket for another one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, Hendricks works it through mid-wicket. They run the first one hard but settle for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Reeza makes room but he is followed, it is pushed to mid off.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Now another one worked through square, closer to the fielder and hence, only one.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
