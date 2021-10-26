South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Change.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, in the slot, around off. Aiden Markram eases it down to long off for a run. Just 23 runs needed now off 24 balls!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, shorter in length, around off. Aiden Markram stands tall and punches it to the cover fielder.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss, on middle. Aiden Markram misses out as he hits it straight back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, fuller in length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen reaches out and works it to long off for a single.
Helmet comes on for Nicholas Pooran which indicates that he will be standing up to the stumps now.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BACK-TO-BACK BOUNDARIES! Rassie van der Dussen is playing a crucial knock for his side here! Full ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen hits it back past mid off and collects another boundary.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Slower ball, on a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen skips down a bit and sweeps it into the deep square leg fence!
Match Reports
- South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.1 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 144, are 122/2. The live updates of South Africa vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs West Indies, South Africa vs West Indies live score, South Africa vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.