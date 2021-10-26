South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat.
18.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! run out (David Miller / Heinrich Klaasen).
A run out decision has been sent upstairs! The replays suggests that Shimron Hetmyer is well short of his crease!
18.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it towards covers. He takes off for a single but is sent back by Kieron Pollard. He slips on his way back. Temba Bavuma throws the ball to Heinrich Klaasen who does not collect it cleanly and Shimron Hetmyer makes it in.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Goodbye Andre Russell says Anrich Nortje. What a brilliant yorker from him. Pace like fire. Serves a yorker, on off, at 148 kph. Andre Russell clears his front leg and has a massive swing at it. The ball brezzes past the bat and rattles the stumps behind him. Absolute jaffa from Anrich Nortje and Andre Russell has to walk back to the pavlion. Half of the Windies side back in the hut now.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Pollard drills it to sweeper cover for one.
Anrich Nortje (3-0-9-0) is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Pollard flat-bats it down the ground to long off for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Full again, on middle, right into the arc of Pollard. He murders it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball agian, outside off. Russell slashes it to sweeper cover only for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Clever from Dwaine Pretorius! Takes the pace off, outside off. Andre Russell has a swing at it but fails to connect.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Russell power! Fuller in length, outside off. Andre Russell stands tall and smacks it over the bowler's head to long off for a boundary. Brute force from Andre Russell!
Andre Russell is the new man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Dwaine Pretorius comes on to bowl his first over and finds success. He dishes out a full ball, a slower one, outside off. Chris Gayle throws the kitchen sink at it but is too early into the stroke. The ball goes off the outside edge and carries through to the keeper. Heinrich Klaasen moves to his left and completes the catch.
Dwaine Pretorius comes to bowl now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Pollard steers it to backward point. Rassie van der Dussen gets his body behind and stops the ball. Saves a certain boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle. Gayle pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Yet another single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full but way too outside off. Gayle leaves it alone. Wide given.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Kieron Pollard swipes it across to deep mid-wicket. A single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Gayle pulls it to deep mid-wicket for just a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Pollard smashes it to deep square leg. He crosses ends.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but West Indies will take it all! Full again, outside off. Kieron Pollard has a massive swing at it. The ball goes off the inside edge to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Fuller in length, outside off. Kieron Pollard toe-ends it back to the bowler. Kagiso Rabada will have to reload again as he has overstepped. Free Hit coming up...
Kagiso Rabada (3-0-17-1) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single. A good over for West Indies. 16 runs coming from it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Gayle knocks this one in front of long off for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tabraiz Shamsi is under pressure now! Bowls it way too outside off, left alone. Wided.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Universe Boss flexing his muscles now! Full and straight, Chris Gayle sends the ball sailing straight down the ground for a biggie.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on leg. Kieron Pollard nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The big guy goes big! Loopy ball on leg, Kieron Pollard makes room for himself and gets down on one knee. He slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 100 up for West Indies!
15.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on leg. Kieron Pollard works it to mid-wicket.
Tabraiz Shamsi comes back on.
