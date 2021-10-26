South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Good-length ball, around middle. Rassie van der Dussen turns it to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen blocks it out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, angling away! Rassie van der Dussen looks to drive but it takes the outside edge and the ball falls just in front of the short third man fielder.
Dwayne Bravo comes back on. Gave away 8 runs in his first over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 46 runs needed off 42 balls now!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Russell bangs it into the deck, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen sways away from the line of the ball.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen stays back and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Just short of the cover fielder! Slower ball, on a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to flick but gets the leading edge which falls just short of Chris Gayle at covers.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, just outside off. Aiden Markram drills it to long on and rotates the strike.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen taps it to wide of cover and takes a run.
Andre Russell comes back into the attack. Gave away 10 runs in his first over.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That spoils the over and Markram is taking the game away from the Windies! Shorter and on middle, he stands tall and dispatches it well over the square leg fence for a biggie. 9 from the over. 53 needed in 48.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Good stuff by Pollard! This lands outside off and cuts back in. Markram looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! West Indies need more of those! Length and on off, Markram looks to slap it but it hits the upper part and falls short of the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting will do it! On off, Rassie plays it to long on for one omre.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is worked down to long on for one. The batters need not do anything silly now.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Rassie guides it through point for one.
Kieron Pollard to operate now.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! The hit and the over. 16 from it and South Africa well and truly back on top. Just the 62 needed in 54. This is the googly, it is on off but way too full. Markram sends it sailing over the long on fence for a biggie.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Rassie flicks it through square leg for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Markram wanted two againt! Tossed up nicely on off, Markram gets it past the fielder diving at covers. One.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Picking the gaps brilliantly is Markram! Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point. Two taken.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Really nicely played! The paddle scoop comes out, he plays it from outside off towards fine leg for two more. 6 from the over already. 4 balls to go.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running which means 4 from the first ball! On middle, this is worked through square leg for a brace.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Windies can't afford to give these extra runs! Down the leg side, Rassie misses the sweep, it hits the glove of the keeper and goes towards short fine leg for one.
