South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another tidy over for South Africa as just 2 runs came off it! A slower ball, on a length, around off. Chris Gayle blocks it towards cover.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around off. Kieron Pollard drills it to long on and collects a run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! Good-length ball, around off. Kieron Pollard defends it towards point.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling in just that little bit, around middle. Kieron Pollard prods to defend this one out.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around middle. Chris Gayle eases it to the left of the bowler and takes off for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, shaping away from off. Gayle pushes it to cover.
Anrich Nortje (2-0-7-0) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Kieron Pollard blocks it out.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This is quite rare! A misfield from one of South Africa's top fielder! Good-length ball, around off. Gayle taps it to Markram at backward point. Markram fumbles and the batters cross for single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Kieron Pollard prods and defends it to cover. A single taken!
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Pollard is up and running! Full ball, on the pads. Pollard clips it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.
The skipper, Kieron Pollard walks out to bat.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Lendl Simmons' struggle comes to an end! It is Kagiso Rabada who does the job for his skipper! Rabada hurls a slower ball, into the pitch. Simmons backs away and looks to smack it over deep mid-wicket but he misses and the ball crashes onto his stumps.
Kagiso Rabada (2-0-13-0) comes back on.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Lendl Simmons looks to heave but it goes off the toe end towards mid-wicket.
South Africa have taken a review for an LBW. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows impact is umpire's call.
12.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Chris Gayle survives! Tossed up, outside off, turning in sharply. Gayle gets low to sweep but he misses as he slips. The ball hits him on the knee roll. Keshav Maharaj puts in an appeal but it is turned down! South Africa opt for a review but the Ball Tracker shows that the impact is umpire's call and so the on-field decision stays.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle. Lendl Simmons tucks it to the leg side and collects a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) The Universe Boss is off the mark! Tossed up, around middle. Chris Gayle flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Chris Gayle punches it to cover.
Chris Gayle is the new batsman in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Keshav Maharaj strikes yet again and it is the dangerous Nicholas Pooran who makes his way back to the pavilion! Maharaj serves a flatter ball, outside off. Pooran looks to clear long off but he miscues it and the ball goes straight towards David Miller at long off who pouches it by moving across to his left. West Indies lose their second wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Lendl Simmons hangs back and eases it to long on for a run.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on middle. Nicholas Pooran sweeps it to deep square leg ad collects a couple.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, down leg. Nicholas Pooran paddles it but finds the short fine leg fielder.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, outside off. Lendl Simmons skips down and taps it to backward point to collect a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Nicholas Pooran cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pooran means business! Tossed up, outside off. Nicholas Pooran comes forward and carves it past covers for another boundary.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Floated, around off. Nicholas Pooran brings out the reverse sweep and hits it to the vacant deep point region to collect a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Lendl Simmons prods and looks to defend. It takes the outside edge and goes to backward point.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Lendl Simmons punches it back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Nicholas Pooran skips down and heaves it to deep mid-wicket. He gets off the mark with a single.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat at No.3.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Evin Lewis' fine knock comes to an end as Keshav Maharaj strikes for the Proteas! Maharaj hurls a quicker ball, outside off, turning in late. Lewis rocks back and looks to pull but it goes off the toe end and the ball goes straight to Kagiso Rabada at deep mid-wicket who takes a good catch. Keshav Maharaj is pumped up and lets out a roar.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and too wide, outside off. Evin Lewis lets it be. Wide called.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! Just a tad short, outside off. Evin Lewis stays back and tonks it over long on for a maximum.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Lendl Simmons punches it to cover. The fielder there fumbles and concedes a run.
