South Africa vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs West Indies from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The players of both the teams are out for their respective national anthems! The national anthem of West Indies will be followed by the anthem of South Africa. We are done with the national anthems and it is game time!
Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that toss is always 50-50. Mentions that they didn't do well in the last game batting first and they would want to change that. Tells that they have experienced players in their side and are up for the challenge. Informs that Obed McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh comes in for him.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says they would want to have a look and know what they are chasing. States they have had a look at everything, the positives and the negatives. Tells that Windies are a power-hitting side and they know what areas they have to target. Adds batting is what they need to improve on. Informs that Quinton de Kock is out for personal reasons and Hendricks comes in.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh (In for Obed McCoy), Ravi Rampaul.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks (In for Quinton de Kock), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS UPDATE - South Africa have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says the surface is a hard one and it has got enough grass, it should be a good pitch. Adds that there should not be any dew and it should remain a good wicket.
South Africa too, lost their opening encounter but they fought hard against a tough Aussie side. Their batting did not click but in the first game it was their bowling and some outstanding fielding which kept them in the contest right till the end. The likes of Quinton de Kock, their skipper Temba Bavuma and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen at the top of the order are crucial for South Africa's chances as far as making it to the semi-final is concerned. They have a world-class bowling unit and the Protea skipper can certainly bank on his bowlers to bail them out from any situation. It is their batting unit which needs to perform at this stage and the South African side would be eager to bounce back in this encounter. Eventually it is going to be South Africa's bowlers vs West Indies' batters that will decide the outcome of this match and we are in for an exciting battle. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, suffered a thumping defeat against England in their opening game as their winning streak against the English side in T20 WC was put to bed in Dubai. The men in maroon were completely blown away by a strong England side in the first game and they would be looking to make amends against South Africa in their second game. The West Indies side are coming into this mega event with a strong reputation but their big guns will have to deliver against the Proteas. Pollard and his men would be well aware of the fact that this a very crucial game in terms of finishing in the top 2 of the points table and they cannot afford to lose this game. They are one of the most dangerous T20 sides going around and we can certainly expect a comeback from a champion side like the West Indies.
Hello folks! Welcome to game number 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 where South Africa will take on the defending champions, West Indies. Both South Africa and West Indies have played just one game so far in this competition and both of them ended up losing their opening fixture. With matches coming thick and fast, neither team can afford to leave things for too late.
....MATCH DAY....
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, West Indies are 0/0. The live updates of South Africa vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs West Indies, South Africa vs West Indies live score, South Africa vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.