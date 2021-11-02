South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
5.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
5.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well wide outside off, Mahmudullah looks to drive but misses.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short but down the leg side, Mahmudullah lets it go. Wided.
Mahmudullah is the new man in.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Close! This one tails back in from outside off, Mahmudullah looks to flick but it goes off the inner half through square leg. Two taken.
The on-field umpires want to see if it is a clean catch and therefore they have sent it upstairs. They are checking if Reeza Hendricks has caught that cleanly! The soft signal is OUT. The replay shows that Reeza Hendricks had his hands underneath the ball and so it is a clean catch.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a clean catch! Rabada is breathing fire here as he has his third. Shorter and on off, Rahim looks to defend but the extra bounce does him in. This flies off the outside edge towards widish slip where Reeza Hendricks takes a sharp catch above his head. Rahim hangs around as he is not sure about it being taken cleanly. It is referred and replays show Hendricks has done well to hang onto it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Rahim blocks.
5.1 overs (0 Run) In the air... safe! Almost got the hat-trick! Shorter and on middle, Rahim looks to nudge it on the leg side. He closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge but lands well short of point.
