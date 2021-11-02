South Africa vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The two quicks, Nortje and Rabada were the stars for South Africa. The latter wrecked havoc at the start and the former in the middle and at the end. The other three also did an affective job. Except for Maharaj, all got a wicket but the left-arm spinner was quite economical. Overall, a complete performance from the Proteas.
Yet another sorry display with the bat by Bangladesh! They just could not cope up to the pace and the bounce extracted by the South African players earlier and within no time, they were 5 down. There was no recovery after that. Just the two batters crossed the 20-run mark out of which Mahedi was the top scorer who walked in at number 8.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Proper fast bowling conditions and South Africa have made full use of it. Full and straight from Nortje. Nasum Ahmed makes room for himself and has a big swing at it. He misses and the stumps behind him gets completely destroyed. A complete dominating performance from South Africa and Bangladesh finish with a mere 84!
Shoriful Islam walks out to bat.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Anrich Nortje bags his second wicket. Short ball, on middle. Mahedi Hasan looks to pull but miscues. He gets a top edge. The ball goes straight up in the air. Anrich Nortje calls for it and grabs a dolly. Mahedi Hasan was looking good but has to depart now. Bangladesh's last hope of crossing 100 is also over.
Anrich Nortje (3-0-8-1) comes back to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, outside off. Mahedi Hasan comes down the track and drills it through covers for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Mahedi Hasan tries to reverse sweep. He misses and gets hit on the body.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Almost dragged on! Full and outside off, Mahedi Hasan shuffles across to sweep but gets an inside edge and the ball goes past the leg stump.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! First six of the innings! Loopy ball, on off. Mahedi Hasan shimmies down the track and smokes it flat over extra cover for a maximum.
Nasum Ahmed is the new man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent work from Temba Bavuma. That is really sharp stuff. Shamsi with a tossed up delivery, on off. Taskin Ahmed plays it to short extra cover. He takes off for a quick single. Temba Bavuma picks up the ball and has ample of time to have an aim at the stumps. He scores a direct hit and Taskin Ahmed is caught well short of his crease. Bangladesh lose their eight.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Taskin Ahmed chips it past the bowler to long off for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Mahedi Hasan goes down on his knee and works it to fine leg for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball once again, on leg. Mahedi Hasan defends it back to the bowler.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single. Keshav Maharaj collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He misses. There is no one backing up and the batters take a run off overthrows.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery, outside off. Taskin Ahmed plays it to mid off and hands over the strike to Mahedi Hasan.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on the pads. Mahedi Hasan clips it to square leg. He rotates the strike by picking up a single.
Dwaine Pretorius (2-0-5-1) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Mahedi Hasan makes room for himself and lifts it to long off for a run.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shamsi drops it short, on middle. Mahedi Hasan hangs back and pulls it with disdain towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Ahmed leans onto it and drives it through covers for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Mahedi Hasan rocks back and cuts it past cover for a run.
Taskin Ahmed walks out to bat now.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tabraiz Shamsi has another! Tosses it up, outside off. Shamim Hossain charges down the track and heaves it to long on. Gets height but not the distance on it. Keshav Maharaj settles himself under it and pouches the catch easily. He doesn't drop those. Another sensless dismissal and Bangladesh dig themselves into a bigger hole.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Shamim Hossain plays with the turn and goes over cover. The batters take two.
