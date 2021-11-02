South Africa vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Das guides it to point.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end. A tidy first over by Keshav Maharaj! On middle, it is nudged around the corner for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) On middle, Das keeps it out.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Misfield and two! Das is underway too! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket. Nortje runs to his right, tries to pick the ball up casually with one hand but does not do so. Another run taken.
0.3 over (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Das hangs back and pushes it to covers.
0.2 over (1 Run) On middle, Naim hangs back and works it through mid-wicket for one. Bangladesh and Naim are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a tossed up ball, just outside off. Naim looks to drive it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
We are set to begin! Both teams line up for their respective national anthems. First it will be Bangladesh's followed by South Africa's. We are done with the pre-match formalities. Both the openers - Mohammad Naim and Liton Das walk out to the middle. The players of South Africa stride out to the middle as well. The players of both the teams take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Keshav Maharaj to start with the ball. Here we go...
Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh, says they that wanted to bowl as well. Informs Shakib is out and so is Mustafizur. Mentions Shakib is a big loss but it is a chance for the other players to step up. Adds they were close to a win in the last two games but they still have pride to play and he hopes they can do well.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says that they want to bowl, there is a little grass on the wicket and that has been the trend. Adds the last win boost their confidence and they would look to ride the momentum forward. Mentions he hopes the wicket assists his pacers and informs he is playing the same team and he hopes they can improve his fielding.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (WK), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain (In for Shakib Al Hasan), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed (In for Mustafizur Rahman).
South Africa (UNCHANGED playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (WK) (In for Heinrich Klaasen), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
South Africa (Unchanged playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - Both captains are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of South Africa. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Darren Sammy is down for the pitch report. He states that the square boundaries are long and the batters have to hit well. Murali Karthik is also there with him and he says that the pitch looks green and is very hard. Adds that fast bowlers would enjoy their time on this track and it is a fresh pitch.
South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, have come back really well after facing a defeat in their opening encounter against Australia. They have won back-to-back games after that and are looking like a well-balanced unit. The return of Quinton de Kock has further bolstered their batting lineup and the icing on the cake for them was their hard-hitter David Miller getting back in form against Sri Lanka. The Proteas look a completely different unit when their batting fires as they are packed with some world-class bowlers who deliver for them more often than not. Bavuma and his men would be eager to win in this encounter and stay ahead in the semi-final race. Also, a win here for South Africa will see Sri Lanka having no chance for making it to the semi-final and they will be knocked out of the tournament. All to play for then in this encounter which promises to be an exciting one. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Bangladesh haven't managed to win a single game so far and they have only themselves to blame as they have not managed to put their best foot forward against some quality oppositions of their group. Things seem to be getting worse for them as their premier all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, has been ruled out of the competition due to an injury. The Bangla Tigers have been inconsistent with both the bat and ball. The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman need to step up if they are to win against a strong South African side but having said that, even if they win, they have a very, very slim chance of grabbing a spot in the semi-final.
Hello folks! A very warm welcome to game number 30 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where Bangladesh will go up against South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Things are getting quite interesting in both group A and B as the race for semi-final is heating up in UAE.
....Match Day....
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.0 overs, Bangladesh are 9/0. The live updates of South Africa vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs Bangladesh live score, South Africa vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.